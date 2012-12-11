Santa season
Runners dressed as Father Christmas take part in the so-called 'Nikolaus Run' in the east German town of Michendorf, southwest of Berlin December 9, 2012. Around 800 participants took part in the Santa Claus running competition that is hosted by the Laufclub Michendorf running association. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Dolphins jump near a man dressed as Santa Claus at the Marineland aquatic park in Antibes December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tourists and locals walk past a Santa Claus statue placed on a beach for a film shoot in the southern Indian city of Kochi December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Valery Shevchenko, 40, dressed as Santa Claus, ice sails on the frozen Bolshoye lake near the village of Parnaya, about 340 km (211 miles) southwest of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Jimmy Rider delivers an eight-foot tall Christmas tree on a trailer attached to his bicycle, as part of his Ever-Green Delivery service, in Somerville, Massachusetts December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
German Bundeswehr army soldiers dressed as Saint Nicholas and Santa's little helpers walk to distribute gifts at the combat outpost OP North, near Baghlan, northern Afghanistan, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man dressed as Santa Claus runs during the Third Race of Integration and Progress in San Salvador December 9, 2012. The race is organized by the Sin Limites Foundation as a way to raise awareness on the situation of persons with disabilities and the importance of their integration into society in San Salvador, according to organizers. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A runner dresses up as Father Christmas before the start of the so-called 'Nikolaus Run' in the east German town of Michendorf December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Santa Claus figure is seen outside a home damaged from Hurricane Sandy in Lindenhurst, New York December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A runner dressed as Father Christmas runs in heavy snow during the so-called 'Nikolaus Run' in the east German town of Michendorf December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Santa Claus rides on his sleigh down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Valery Kokoulin, 47, dressed as Santa Claus, rings a bell on his self-made yacht to mark the ending of the sailboat season, as the air temperature dropped to minus 23 degrees of Celsius (minus 9.4 degrees Fahrenheit), on the Yenisei River, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man wearing a Santa Claus hat dives into the sea during a charity swim at the marina of the Grand Hotel Excelsior in Floriana, outside Valletta, Malta, December 9, 2012. Some 45 people braved the cold weather to take part in the aptly-named "Santa's Swim" to raise funds for L-Istrina, a Christmas national fundraising event in aid of the President's Community Chest Fund, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A man dressed as Santa Claus is surrounded by children as he rings his bell outside the post office in the village of Himmelpfort, November 9, 2012. Germany's Deutsche Post postal service opened its official Christmas Post Office that answers letters to Santa Claus sent by children from over 80 countries. In 2011 local volunteers at the post office in Himmelpfort, which translates as Heaven's Gate, replied to some 300,000 letters in 18 languages, a press release said. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Participants in the annual "Santa Speedo Run," a charity race through the streets of the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts wait at the starting line December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man walks as he carries a statue of Santa Claus in the streets of downtown Guatemala City, December 6, 2012. Picture taken on December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A volunteer dressed as Santa Claus prepares takes a nap during an annual meeting organized by a student's association in Berlin December 1, 2012. People in Father Christmas and fairy costumes met for a general meeting for guidelines on participating in this year's events during the festive season. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Some dozens of Santas ring their bells while marching through Midtown Manhattan during the Volunteers of America's 110th Annual Sidewalk Santa Parade in New York November 23, 2012. What has now become an annual tradition, over 50 fully-suited Volunteers of America's Sidewalk Santas take to the streets of Manhattan the morning after Thanksgiving to raise money for those in need. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Runners dressed in Santa Claus outfits use an ATM as they head to the start of Santa Dash in Liverpool, northern England December 2, 2012. Over 8000 people were expected to compete in the annual event which is run over a 5km course. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A runner warms up before taking part in the Santa Dash on the seafront in Brighton December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
