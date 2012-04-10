Santorum bows out
Rick Santorum speaks during the Republican Leadership Conference in New Orleans, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Supporters of Rick Santorum stand outside a Republican Presidential Debate in Ames, Iowa, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Rick Santorum greets supporters as he arrives for a Republican Presidential Debate in Ames, Iowa, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Supporters listen as Rick Santorum speaks during the Iowa straw poll in Ames, Iowa August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Rick Santorum speaks to the congregation at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Coralville, Iowa, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Rick Santorum looks on during a pheasant hunt in Adel, Iowa, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Rick Santorum waits for a TV interview to begin before speaking to supporters at a library in Indianola, Iowa, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rick Santorum drinks a beer while watching an Iowa football game at Johnston, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Gres
Rick Santorum waits to be introduced as he campaigns at the Smokey Row Coffeehouse in Oskaloosa, Iowa, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Rick Santorum waits to be introduced as he stands with his daughter, Elizabeth, in a kitchen before campaigning in Orange City, Iowa, January 1, 2012.REUTERS/John Gress
Rick Santorum stands next to members of his family as he waits to be introduced during his campaign at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Signs posted inside the campaign headquarters of Rick Santorum in Manchester, New Hampshire January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Suzanne Hunt, 5, arrives to see Rick Santorum speak during a campaign stop at Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood, New Hampshire, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A place setting is seen on a table for Rick Santorum visit during a campaign stop at the Queens City Rotary in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the media take pictures of Rick Santorum (at left) during a campaign stop in Concord, New Hampshire January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People wait for Rick Santorum at a campaign stop in Concord, New Hampshire January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Rick Santorum makes a point as Mitt Romney looks on during a debate in Concord, New Hampshire, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rick Santorum looks to his wife Karen before being introduced during the Bronze Elephant Presidential Candidate Forum at Byrnes High School in Duncan, South Carolina, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A supporter of Rick Santorum wears a campaign button featuring his picture and wearing his trademark vest, at Santorum's Charleston campaign headquarters in South Carolina, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Signs are seen before Rick Santorum attends a campaign event at a restaurant in Florence, South Carolina, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Rick Santorum attends a campaign event at a restaurant in Florence, South Carolina, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Rick Santorum arrives at the Lizard's Thicket restaurant during a campaign stop in Columbia, South Carolina, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt
Rick Santorum is bathed in red light as he talks to his wife Karen during a break in the Republican presidential candidates debate in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Rick Santorum looks on as he attends a campaign event aboard the U.S.S. Yorktown at Patriot's Point in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Rick Santorum arrives at a campaign event aboard the U.S.S. Yorktown at Patriot's Point in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supporters of Rick Santorum listen to his campaign speech during an event at The Flight Deck restaurant in Lexington, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Supporter Howard Ramsey waits for Rick Santorum before a Faith, Family and Freedom Town Hall meeting at the Beacon Drive-In in Spartanburg, South Carolina, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Rick Santorum waits to be introduced to speak at a campaign event in Spartanburg, South Carolina, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Rick Santorum speaks at a campaign rally at the First National Bank Exhibition Hall in Loveland, Colorado, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nathan Armes
Supporters of Rick Santorum listen as he speaks at a campaign rally at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nathan Armes
Rick Santorum is flanked by his wife Karen (2nd R) and daughters Elizabeth (L) and Sarah (R) as he addresses the American Conservative Union's annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Jaidon Graves from left, Jordon Graves, Don Graves and Lori Graves listen as Rick Santorum speaks during a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Rick Santorum speaks during a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Rick Santorum's is seen on a table at his campaign field office in Grand Rapids, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ethan Lawrence works on a sign in support of Rick Santorum at the campaign field office in Grand Rapids, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum speaks during a rally at Temple Baptist in Powell, Tennessee, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Billy Weeks
Sister Grace Anne Wills cheers as Rick Santorum is named the winner in the Tennessee primary at Santorum's "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum plays a round of bowling after he addressed supporters at a rally at Lakeshore Lanes in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Rick Santorum plays a friendly game of shuffle board at Title Town Brewery in Green Bay, Wisconsin March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Rick Santorum speaks in front of a Saturn rocket during a campaign rally at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Billy Weeks
Supporters listen to Rick Santorum speak at Ledgeview Center in the Ledgeview Bowling Lanes in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Rick Santorum speaks outside the Supreme Court, during the first day of legal arguments over the Affordable Care Act, in Washington, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A young supporter waits with his family for Rick Santorum at a campaign rally at the Elk's Lodge 1540 in Beaver Dam Wisconsin, March 27, 2012. . REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Rick Santorum signs on a cheese head during a visit to Simon's Specialty Cheese Retail Store in Appleton, Wisconsin, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Genevieve Archer, 8 and Nathaniel Archer, 7, from Butler, Pennsylvania wait for Rick Santorum to arrive at his Wisconsin and Maryland primary night rally in Mars, Pennsylvania, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
