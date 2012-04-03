Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 3, 2012 | 1:25pm EDT

Santorum in Wisconsin

<p>Rick Santorum plays a friendly game of shuffle board at Title Town Brewery in Green Bay, Wisconsin, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>A young supporter waits with his family for Rick Santorum at a campaign rally at the Elk's Lodge 1540 in Beaver Dam Wisconsin, March 27, 2012. . REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>A vendor sells buttons as supporters wait for Rick Santorum at a campaign rally at the Elk's Lodge 1540 in Beaver Dam Wisconsin, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>A supporters of Rick Santorum places campaign literature inside his shirt during a campaign appearance at the Jelly Belly Candy Co in Fairfield, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Rick Santorum drinks a beer after talking to the media as the polling numbers for the Louisiana primary come in at Title Town Brewery in Green Bay, Wisconsin, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Supporters listen to Rick Santorum speak at Ledgeview Center in the Ledgeview Bowling Lanes in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Rick Santorum's tie lies on a pair of bowling shoes as he gets ready for a friendly game of bowling after speaking to supporters at the Ledgeview Center in the Ledgeview Bowling Lanes in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>A supporter waits for the start of the Faith and Freedom Coalitions presidential kick-off in Waukesha, WIsconsin, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Rick Santorum plays a round of bowling after he addressed supporters at a rally at Lakeshore Lanes in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>A badge is seen on a supporter's bag while waiting for Rick Santorum at a campaign rally at the Elk's Lodge 1540 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Rick Santorum kisses his daughter Sarah Maria after talking to the media as the polling numbers for the Louisiana primary come in at Title Town Brewery in Green Bay, Wisconsin, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Shirts hang for sale as attendees wait for Rick Santorum to speak to supporters at Ledgeview Center in the Ledgeview Bowling Lanes in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Supporters wait for Rick Santorum at a campaign rally at the Elk's Lodge 1540 in Beaver Dam Wisconsin, March 27, 2012. . REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>A woman wipes away a tear as she listens to Rick Santorum as he addresses supporters at a rally in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Rick Santorum signs on a cheese head during a visit to Simon's Specialty Cheese Retail Store in Appleton, Wisconsin, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>A supporter waits for Rick Santorum at a campaign rally at the Elk's Lodge 1540 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Young supporters wait for Rick Santorum for a friendly game of bowling after he spoke to supporters at the Ledgeview Center in the Ledgeview Bowling Lanes in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Supporters listen to Rick Santorum at a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Rick Santorum gestures to four-year-old Aaron Phelps, who suffers from type 1 spinal muscular atrophy, following a campaign appearance at the Jelly Belly Candy Co in Fairfield, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Rick Santorum speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at the Elk's Lodge 1540 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

