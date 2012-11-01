Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 31, 2012 | 9:20pm EDT

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Vitorino Campos for his Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation by designer Vitorino Campos for his Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation by designer Vitorino Campos for his Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 31
<p>Models present creations of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

Models present creations of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

Models present creations of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
3 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Vitorino Campos for his Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation by designer Vitorino Campos for his Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation by designer Vitorino Campos for his Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation by Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation by Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation by Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Alexandre Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation by designer Alexandre Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation by designer Alexandre Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation by designer R. Rosner Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation by designer R. Rosner Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation by designer R. Rosner Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
8 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation by designer R. Rosner for his Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation by designer R. Rosner for his Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation by designer R. Rosner for his Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
11 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
12 / 31
<p>Models present creations by Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Models present creations by Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

Models present creations by Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 31
<p>Models present creations by designer Alexandre Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Models present creations by designer Alexandre Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

Models present creations by designer Alexandre Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation for Triton Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

A model presents a creation for Triton Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation for Triton Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
15 / 31
<p>Models present creations for Triton Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

Models present creations for Triton Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

Models present creations for Triton Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
16 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
17 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation of Teca by Helo Rocha Fall/Winter 2013 collection at the Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

A model presents a creation of Teca by Helo Rocha Fall/Winter 2013 collection at the Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation of Teca by Helo Rocha Fall/Winter 2013 collection at the Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
18 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation for Osklen Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

A model presents a creation for Osklen Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation for Osklen Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
19 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation for Ellus Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

A model presents a creation for Ellus Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation for Ellus Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
20 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation for Triton Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A model presents a creation for Triton Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation for Triton Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
21 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
22 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
23 / 31
<p>Models present creations of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

Models present creations of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

Models present creations of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
24 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Alexandre Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation by designer Alexandre Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation by designer Alexandre Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
25 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
26 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation of the Tufi Duek Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

A model presents a creation of the Tufi Duek Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation of the Tufi Duek Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
27 / 31
<p>Models present creations by Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Models present creations by Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

Models present creations by Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
28 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation for Colcci Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation for Colcci Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation for Colcci Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
29 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation for Forum's Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation for Forum's Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation for Forum's Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
30 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation for Forum's Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation for Forum's Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

A model presents a creation for Forum's Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

A look at the latest designs coming out of Beijing for China Fashion Week.

Oct 26 2012
Week in fashion

Week in fashion

Style highlights from the runways this week.

Oct 24 2012
Top-earning dead celebrities

Top-earning dead celebrities

The highest-earning celebrities no longer with us.

Oct 24 2012
The U.N.'s Gangnam Style

The U.N.'s Gangnam Style

South Korean singer Psy practises some "Gangnam Style" dance moves with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

Oct 24 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast