Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 19, 2013 | 6:25pm EDT

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Models present creations from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Models present creations from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
12 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
15 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
16 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
17 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
18 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
19 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
20 / 27
<p>Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
21 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
22 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Cori 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Cori 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Cori 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
23 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Cori 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Cori 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Cori 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
24 / 27
<p>Model Karlie Kloss of the U.S. presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Model Karlie Kloss of the U.S. presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Model Karlie Kloss of the U.S. presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
25 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
26 / 27
<p>A model presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
GLAAD Media Awards

GLAAD Media Awards

Next Slideshows

GLAAD Media Awards

GLAAD Media Awards

A look at the stars and celebrities attending the 24th Annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation Media Awards in New York.

Mar 18 2013
Lindsay Lohan's legal woes

Lindsay Lohan's legal woes

A look at Lindsay Lohan during her various court appearances and brushes with the law.

Mar 18 2013
Profile: Lil Wayne

Profile: Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne said he was fine and thanked fans for their concern after a reported seizure that led TMZ.com to claim he was in a medically induced coma and near...

Mar 18 2013
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Mar 06 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast