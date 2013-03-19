Sao Paulo Fashion Week
A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Cori 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Model Karlie Kloss of the U.S. presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
