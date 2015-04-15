Edition:
Wed Apr 15, 2015

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Osklen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
PAT BO. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Ellus Summer. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Brazilian top model Caroline Trentini presents a creation from Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Osklen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Osklen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Models present creations from the Cavalera collection with Indians of Yawanawa ethnicity. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
PAT BO. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Cavalera. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Brazilian top model Isabeli Fontana as she presents a creation from the Agua de Coco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Sacada. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Musician Iggy Pop performs during a promotional event. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
