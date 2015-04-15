Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Osklen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
PAT BO. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ellus Summer. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian top model Caroline Trentini presents a creation from Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Osklen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Osklen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Models present creations from the Cavalera collection with Indians of Yawanawa ethnicity. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
PAT BO. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Cavalera. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian top model Isabeli Fontana as she presents a creation from the Agua de Coco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Sacada. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Musician Iggy Pop performs during a promotional event. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
