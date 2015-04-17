Edition:
Pictures | Fri Apr 17, 2015 | 3:51pm EDT

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

A model presents a creation from Lino Villaventura Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Gisele Bundchen is embraced and applauded as she presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Models present creations from the Osklen Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Samuel Cirnansck Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Iodice Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Jamil Walji Summer 2016 Ready To Wear Africa collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Lino Villaventura Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Reinaldo Lourenco Summer 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Lino Villaventura Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Lino Villaventura Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Lino Villaventura Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Teca por Helo Rocha Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Triya Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Triya Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Salina Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Lino Villaventura Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Maki Oh 2016 Ready To Wear Africa collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Ellus Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Iodice Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Acquastudio Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Lino Villaventura Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Acquastudio Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Lenny Niemeyer Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Ellus Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Acquastudio Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Africa African Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Lenny Niemeyer Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Gisele Bundchen presents from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Reinaldo Lourenco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Triya Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
PAT BO Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
PAT BO Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Reinaldo Lourenco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Agua de Coco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Lino Villaventura Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Gisele Bundchen presents from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Reinaldo Lourenco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Alexandre Herchcovitch Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Alexandre Herchcovitch Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Reinaldo Lourenco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Reinaldo Lourenco appears at the end of his Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Triya Summer 2016 Ready To Wear . REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Caroline Trentini presents from the Ellus Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Animale Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Agua de Coco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Ellus Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Brazilian top model Isabeli Fontana presents from the Agua de Coco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
TNG Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
TNG Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Agua de Coco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Aniamle Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Cavalera Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Iggy Pop performs during a promotional event. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
