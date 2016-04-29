Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 29, 2016 | 1:30pm EDT

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Models present creations from the Lino Villaventura collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
A model has her make-up applied backstage before presenting a creation from the Lino Villaventura collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Joao Pimenta. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Joao Pimenta. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Agua de Coco por Liana Thomaz. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Agua de Coco por Liana Thomaz. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Agua de Coco por Liana Thomaz. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Iodice collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Iodice collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Iodice collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Juliana Jabour. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Ronaldo Fraga. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Ronaldo Fraga. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Ronaldo Fraga. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
