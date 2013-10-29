Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 29, 2013 | 8:50am EDT

Sarajevo's decaying Olympic venues

<p>The logo of Winter Olympics in Sarajevo is seen on a tower near Zetra hall, the venue for the figure skating in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. Abandoned and left to crumble into oblivion, most of the 1984 Winter Olympic venues in Bosnia's capital Sarajavo have been reduced to rubble by neglect as much as the 1990s conflict that tore apart the former Yugoslavia. The bobsleigh and luge track at Mount Trebevic, the Mount Igman ski jumping course and accompanying objects are now decomposing into obscurity. The bobsleigh and luge track, which was also used for World Cup competitions after the Olympics, became a Bosnian-Serb artillery stronghold during the war and is nowadays a target of frequent vandalism. The clock is now ticking towards the 2014 Winter Olympics, with October 29 marking 100 days to the opening of the Games in the Russian city of Sochi. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

The logo of Winter Olympics in Sarajevo is seen on a tower near Zetra hall, the venue for the figure skating in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. Abandoned and left to crumble into oblivion, most of the 1984 Winter Olympic venues in Bosnia's capital...more

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

The logo of Winter Olympics in Sarajevo is seen on a tower near Zetra hall, the venue for the figure skating in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. Abandoned and left to crumble into oblivion, most of the 1984 Winter Olympic venues in Bosnia's capital Sarajavo have been reduced to rubble by neglect as much as the 1990s conflict that tore apart the former Yugoslavia. The bobsleigh and luge track at Mount Trebevic, the Mount Igman ski jumping course and accompanying objects are now decomposing into obscurity. The bobsleigh and luge track, which was also used for World Cup competitions after the Olympics, became a Bosnian-Serb artillery stronghold during the war and is nowadays a target of frequent vandalism. The clock is now ticking towards the 2014 Winter Olympics, with October 29 marking 100 days to the opening of the Games in the Russian city of Sochi. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
1 / 18
<p>A general view of the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics shrouded in mist on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A general view of the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics shrouded in mist on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A general view of the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics shrouded in mist on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
2 / 18
<p>A view of the disused judges room for the ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A view of the disused judges room for the ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A view of the disused judges room for the ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
3 / 18
<p>The Olympic Rings are seen on the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

The Olympic Rings are seen on the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

The Olympic Rings are seen on the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
4 / 18
<p>A view of the spectator stands at the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A view of the spectator stands at the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A view of the spectator stands at the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
5 / 18
<p>The disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics is seen through broken windows on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

The disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics is seen through broken windows on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

The disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics is seen through broken windows on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
6 / 18
<p>A view of a disused and ruined hotel for competitors of Winter Olympics Sarajevo on Mount Igman near Sarajevo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A view of a disused and ruined hotel for competitors of Winter Olympics Sarajevo on Mount Igman near Sarajevo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A view of a disused and ruined hotel for competitors of Winter Olympics Sarajevo on Mount Igman near Sarajevo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
7 / 18
<p>The Olympic snowflake logo is seen on the wall of the Kosevo stadium, the venue of the opening ceremony for the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

The Olympic snowflake logo is seen on the wall of the Kosevo stadium, the venue of the opening ceremony for the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

The Olympic snowflake logo is seen on the wall of the Kosevo stadium, the venue of the opening ceremony for the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
8 / 18
<p>The disused bobsleigh track from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics is seen on Mount Trebevic, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

The disused bobsleigh track from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics is seen on Mount Trebevic, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

The disused bobsleigh track from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics is seen on Mount Trebevic, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
9 / 18
<p>A view of the derelict medals podium at the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A view of the derelict medals podium at the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A view of the derelict medals podium at the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
10 / 18
<p>The derelict site of Zetra hall, the venue for the figure skating during the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

The derelict site of Zetra hall, the venue for the figure skating during the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

The derelict site of Zetra hall, the venue for the figure skating during the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
11 / 18
<p>A dog walks past the Olympic snowflake logo on the wall of the Kosevo stadium, the venue of the opening ceremony for the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A dog walks past the Olympic snowflake logo on the wall of the Kosevo stadium, the venue of the opening ceremony for the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A dog walks past the Olympic snowflake logo on the wall of the Kosevo stadium, the venue of the opening ceremony for the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
12 / 18
<p>A view of the disused judges room for the ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A view of the disused judges room for the ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A view of the disused judges room for the ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
13 / 18
<p>A view of the disused stairs leading to the ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A view of the disused stairs leading to the ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A view of the disused stairs leading to the ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
14 / 18
<p>A picture of "Vucko", the official mascot of the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, is seen at Zetra hall, the venue for figure skating in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A picture of "Vucko", the official mascot of the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, is seen at Zetra hall, the venue for figure skating in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A picture of "Vucko", the official mascot of the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, is seen at Zetra hall, the venue for figure skating in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
15 / 18
<p>A general view of the derelict site of Zetra hall, the venue for the figure skating in the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A general view of the derelict site of Zetra hall, the venue for the figure skating in the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A general view of the derelict site of Zetra hall, the venue for the figure skating in the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
16 / 18
<p>A view of the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A view of the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A view of the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
17 / 18
<p>People walk past the logo of the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo painted on the streets in central Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

People walk past the logo of the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo painted on the streets in central Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

People walk past the logo of the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo painted on the streets in central Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Still lifes from Sandy

Still lifes from Sandy

Next Slideshows

Still lifes from Sandy

Still lifes from Sandy

A look at moments frozen in time by the destruction of last year's Superstorm Sandy.

Oct 29 2013
Insects on the menu

Insects on the menu

'Le Festin Nu' or The Naked Feast, located in the heart of the trendy 18th arrondissement, is the first restaurant in Paris to incorporate insects onto its...

Oct 24 2013
Inside an East German bunker

Inside an East German bunker

A former East German bunker is now a museum where visitors can stay overnight as part of a historical "reality experience."

Oct 24 2013
Royal christening

Royal christening

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, hold a private christening for their son, Prince George.

Oct 23 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast