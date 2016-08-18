Saudi Arabia's abandoned migrant workers
An Asian worker rests at his accommodation in Qadisiya labor camp, Saudi Arabia. Migrant construction workers, abandoned in their thousands by Saudi employers in filthy desert camps during the kingdom's economic slump, say they will not accept a...more
The plight of the workers, stranded for months in crowded dormitories at labor camps with little money and limited access to food, water or medical care, has alarmed their home countries and drawn unwelcome attention to the conditions of some of the...more
The government says it is trying to resolve the situation by giving the workers -- who normally need their employers' permission to leave the country -- the right to go home and free transport back. It is also granting them special permission to stay...more
But workers say they fear that if they leave they will end up with nothing at all. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
They sleep six to eight to a tiny room, with stray cats and cockroaches lingering on torn bedsheets. They sit on the floor to eat food rations provided by the Labour Ministry or their embassies. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
There is no regular supply of clean drinking water -- a filter on a public water fountain meant to be changed daily has not been serviced in a year -- so they are forced to buy bottled water with their own money. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Countries including India, Pakistan and the Philippines have sent senior officials to Riyadh to press authorities to assist their workers. Indian officials said this month that more than 6,200 former Indian employees of construction conglomerate...more
Two weeks ago, after Indian authorities raised their concerns, King Salman set aside 100 million riyals of government money to help the stranded workers, mostly from Pakistan, India, the Philippines and Bangladesh. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Asian workers have their lunch at their accommodation in Qadisiya labor camp, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Asian workers look out of their accommodation in Qadisiya labor camp, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
An Asian worker looks on at his accommodation in Qadisiya labor camp, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
An Asian worker carries a water bottle at his accommodation in Qadisiya labor camp, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Asian workers have their lunch at their accommodation in Qadisiya labor camp, Saudi Arabia REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Asian workers gather as they speak to Reuters' journalists at their accommodation in Qadisiya labor camp, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Next Slideshows
Syria's children: In the crossfire
Children in Syria face shelling, air strikes, barrel bombs and militant attacks as the civil war that has decimated the nation continues to rage.
Rio Olympics: Day 12
Highlights from the twelfth day of competition at the Rio Games.
Olympic families
Families support the Olympians from the sidelines in Rio.
Louisiana under water
Residents return to assess the damage after record flooding in southern Louisiana.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.