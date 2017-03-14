Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 14, 2017 | 1:10pm EDT

Saudi strikes on Yemen

GRAPHIC CONTENT: A Saudi soldier fires a mortar towards Houthi movement position, at the Saudi border with Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

GRAPHIC CONTENT: A Saudi soldier fires a mortar towards Houthi movement position, at the Saudi border with Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
GRAPHIC CONTENT: A Saudi soldier fires a mortar towards Houthi movement position, at the Saudi border with Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 20
People stand by part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Yemen's capital Sanaa May 24, 2015. Local media said that the Houthi rebels brought down a Saudi F-16 fighter jet north of Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People stand by part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Yemen's capital Sanaa May 24, 2015. Local media said that the Houthi rebels brought down a Saudi F-16 fighter jet north of Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
People stand by part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Yemen's capital Sanaa May 24, 2015. Local media said that the Houthi rebels brought down a Saudi F-16 fighter jet north of Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
2 / 20
A girl lies on a hospital bed after she was recovered from the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahmah

A girl lies on a hospital bed after she was recovered from the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahmah

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
A girl lies on a hospital bed after she was recovered from the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahmah
Close
3 / 20
Damage is seen inside a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres after it was hit by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in the Abs district of Hajja province, Yemen August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Damage is seen inside a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres after it was hit by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in the Abs district of Hajja province, Yemen August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Damage is seen inside a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres after it was hit by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in the Abs district of Hajja province, Yemen August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
4 / 20
People inspect damages at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which struck a house where mourners had gathered for a funeral north of Yemen's capital Sanaa, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People inspect damages at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which struck a house where mourners had gathered for a funeral north of Yemen's capital Sanaa, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
People inspect damages at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which struck a house where mourners had gathered for a funeral north of Yemen's capital Sanaa, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
5 / 20
Shoes of victims are seen at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which struck a house where mourners had gathered for a funeral north of Yemen's capital Sanaa, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Shoes of victims are seen at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which struck a house where mourners had gathered for a funeral north of Yemen's capital Sanaa, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
Shoes of victims are seen at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which struck a house where mourners had gathered for a funeral north of Yemen's capital Sanaa, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
6 / 20
Boys look from behind window bars of a house damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Boys look from behind window bars of a house damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Boys look from behind window bars of a house damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
7 / 20
Houthi militants stand in the house of Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Houthi militants stand in the house of Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Houthi militants stand in the house of Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
8 / 20
A man carries a body from the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike at the old quarter of Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 19, 2015. At least ten Yemeni civilians were killed in air strikes by Saudi-led warplanes that targeted this neighborhood. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man carries a body from the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike at the old quarter of Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 19, 2015. At least ten Yemeni civilians were killed in air strikes by Saudi-led warplanes that targeted this...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
A man carries a body from the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike at the old quarter of Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 19, 2015. At least ten Yemeni civilians were killed in air strikes by Saudi-led warplanes that targeted this neighborhood. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
9 / 20
People look through a hole caused by a Saudi-led air strike on a bridge in Yemen's capital Sanaa March 23, 2016.REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People look through a hole caused by a Saudi-led air strike on a bridge in Yemen's capital Sanaa March 23, 2016.REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
People look through a hole caused by a Saudi-led air strike on a bridge in Yemen's capital Sanaa March 23, 2016.REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
10 / 20
A man holds up a copy of the Koran he recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man holds up a copy of the Koran he recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A man holds up a copy of the Koran he recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
11 / 20
A boy walks inside a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

A boy walks inside a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A boy walks inside a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Close
12 / 20
A view shows a wedding hall destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A view shows a wedding hall destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
A view shows a wedding hall destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
13 / 20
People bury judge Yahya Rubaid and his family, who were killed by a Saudi-led air strike, in Yemen's capital Sanaa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People bury judge Yahya Rubaid and his family, who were killed by a Saudi-led air strike, in Yemen's capital Sanaa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
People bury judge Yahya Rubaid and his family, who were killed by a Saudi-led air strike, in Yemen's capital Sanaa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
14 / 20
A man walks to a house that was damaged during an airstrike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Faj Attan village, Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man walks to a house that was damaged during an airstrike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Faj Attan village, Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
A man walks to a house that was damaged during an airstrike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Faj Attan village, Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
15 / 20
Officials inspect damage at a Coca-Cola beverages factory after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Officials inspect damage at a Coca-Cola beverages factory after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Officials inspect damage at a Coca-Cola beverages factory after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
16 / 20
A worker throws a stuffed toy to another as they move furniture from a house damaged after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition struck a nearby missile base, in Yemen's capital Sanaa April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A worker throws a stuffed toy to another as they move furniture from a house damaged after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition struck a nearby missile base, in Yemen's capital Sanaa April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A worker throws a stuffed toy to another as they move furniture from a house damaged after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition struck a nearby missile base, in Yemen's capital Sanaa April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
17 / 20
A man inspects the damage inside his house which was located next to the a wedding hall destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man inspects the damage inside his house which was located next to the a wedding hall destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
A man inspects the damage inside his house which was located next to the a wedding hall destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
18 / 20
A Houthi militant sits amidst debris from the Yemeni Football Association building, which was damaged in a Saudi-led air strike, in Sanaa May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A Houthi militant sits amidst debris from the Yemeni Football Association building, which was damaged in a Saudi-led air strike, in Sanaa May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
A Houthi militant sits amidst debris from the Yemeni Football Association building, which was damaged in a Saudi-led air strike, in Sanaa May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
19 / 20
Smoke billows from a fire at a Houthi-controlled military site after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Smoke billows from a fire at a Houthi-controlled military site after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Smoke billows from a fire at a Houthi-controlled military site after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

Next Slideshows

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Mar 14 2017
Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Exploring the tunnel system used by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Mar 14 2017
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding...

Mar 13 2017
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Mar 13 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast