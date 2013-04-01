Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 1, 2013 | 1:10pm EDT

Saudi stunt driving

<p>Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. Performing stunts such as sidewall skiing and drifts is a popular hobby amongst Saudi youths. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. Performing stunts such as sidewall skiing and drifts is a popular hobby amongst Saudi...more

Monday, April 01, 2013

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. Performing stunts such as sidewall skiing and drifts is a popular hobby amongst Saudi youths. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
1 / 7
<p>Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Monday, April 01, 2013

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
2 / 7
<p>Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Monday, April 01, 2013

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
3 / 7
<p>Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Monday, April 01, 2013

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
4 / 7
<p>Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Monday, April 01, 2013

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
5 / 7
<p>Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Monday, April 01, 2013

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
6 / 7
<p>Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Monday, April 01, 2013

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Holy Week

Holy Week

Next Slideshows

Holy Week

Holy Week

Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter.

Mar 29 2013
Playing Jesus

Playing Jesus

Re-enacting the crucifixion ahead of Easter.

Mar 29 2013
World Cup stadium woes

World Cup stadium woes

Builders are threatening to halt the construction of Brazil's World Cup stadium due to a dispute over financing.

Mar 28 2013
World Irish Dancing Competition

World Irish Dancing Competition

Behind the scenes at the Boston competition.

Mar 28 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast