Pictures | Thu Oct 24, 2013 | 2:10pm EDT

Saudi women

<p>A Saudi woman walks in downtown Riyadh October 27, 2002. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji</p>

A Saudi woman walks in downtown Riyadh October 27, 2002. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Thursday, October 24, 2013

A Saudi woman walks in downtown Riyadh October 27, 2002. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

<p>A veil-clad female worker works at a factory for pickling olives, dates, jam productions and olive oil in the Saudi city of Tabuk August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

A veil-clad female worker works at a factory for pickling olives, dates, jam productions and olive oil in the Saudi city of Tabuk August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Thursday, October 24, 2013

A veil-clad female worker works at a factory for pickling olives, dates, jam productions and olive oil in the Saudi city of Tabuk August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

<p>Saudi Arabia's contingent takes part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Saudi Arabia's contingent takes part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, October 24, 2013

Saudi Arabia's contingent takes part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A woman works with a sewing machine at an exhibition in Riyadh September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

A woman works with a sewing machine at an exhibition in Riyadh September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Thursday, October 24, 2013

A woman works with a sewing machine at an exhibition in Riyadh September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

<p>A woman drives a car in Saudi Arabia October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

A woman drives a car in Saudi Arabia October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Thursday, October 24, 2013

A woman drives a car in Saudi Arabia October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

<p>A woman using an iPhone visits the 27th Janadriya festival on the outskirts of Riyadh February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed</p>

A woman using an iPhone visits the 27th Janadriya festival on the outskirts of Riyadh February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Thursday, October 24, 2013

A woman using an iPhone visits the 27th Janadriya festival on the outskirts of Riyadh February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

<p>A salesman counts money as a woman walks past a jewelry shop at the gold market in Riyadh, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A salesman counts money as a woman walks past a jewelry shop at the gold market in Riyadh, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, October 24, 2013

A salesman counts money as a woman walks past a jewelry shop at the gold market in Riyadh, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Hanadi Hindi from Saudi Arabia by the American Piper Archor 2000 plane before take off at Marka airport in Amman April 30, 2003. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji</p>

Hanadi Hindi from Saudi Arabia by the American Piper Archor 2000 plane before take off at Marka airport in Amman April 30, 2003. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Thursday, October 24, 2013

Hanadi Hindi from Saudi Arabia by the American Piper Archor 2000 plane before take off at Marka airport in Amman April 30, 2003. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

<p>Mawadda Nour from Saudi Arabia is congratulated by other contestants after winning the "Miss Arab World 2009" pageant in Cairo, November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Mawadda Nour from Saudi Arabia is congratulated by other contestants after winning the "Miss Arab World 2009" pageant in Cairo, November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, October 24, 2013

Mawadda Nour from Saudi Arabia is congratulated by other contestants after winning the "Miss Arab World 2009" pageant in Cairo, November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Women pose during the "Pink October" national campaign which aims to raise awareness for breast cancer, in Jeddah October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil</p>

Women pose during the "Pink October" national campaign which aims to raise awareness for breast cancer, in Jeddah October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Thursday, October 24, 2013

Women pose during the "Pink October" national campaign which aims to raise awareness for breast cancer, in Jeddah October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

<p>A veiled woman sits in front of a decorative handmade carpet that she is selling during the Klaija Heritage and Culture Festival at Buraydah near Riyadh March 13, 2010. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed</p>

A veiled woman sits in front of a decorative handmade carpet that she is selling during the Klaija Heritage and Culture Festival at Buraydah near Riyadh March 13, 2010. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Thursday, October 24, 2013

A veiled woman sits in front of a decorative handmade carpet that she is selling during the Klaija Heritage and Culture Festival at Buraydah near Riyadh March 13, 2010. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

<p>Saudi Arabia's Jeddah United warm up before their friendly basketball game against Jordan's Al Reyadeh in Amman April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji</p>

Saudi Arabia's Jeddah United warm up before their friendly basketball game against Jordan's Al Reyadeh in Amman April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Thursday, October 24, 2013

Saudi Arabia's Jeddah United warm up before their friendly basketball game against Jordan's Al Reyadeh in Amman April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

<p>A pair of four-month-old conjoined twin girls are seen with their mother ahead of their operation at King Abdull-Aziz hospital in Riyadh July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed</p>

A pair of four-month-old conjoined twin girls are seen with their mother ahead of their operation at King Abdull-Aziz hospital in Riyadh July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Thursday, October 24, 2013

A pair of four-month-old conjoined twin girls are seen with their mother ahead of their operation at King Abdull-Aziz hospital in Riyadh July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

<p>A female Harley-Davidson owner from Saudi Arabia sits on her bike in downtown Beirut before the start of the first Lebanon Harley Tour October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

A female Harley-Davidson owner from Saudi Arabia sits on her bike in downtown Beirut before the start of the first Lebanon Harley Tour October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Thursday, October 24, 2013

A female Harley-Davidson owner from Saudi Arabia sits on her bike in downtown Beirut before the start of the first Lebanon Harley Tour October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

<p>A Saudi security woman is pictured at a mall in Jeddah March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil</p>

A Saudi security woman is pictured at a mall in Jeddah March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Thursday, October 24, 2013

A Saudi security woman is pictured at a mall in Jeddah March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

<p>A Saudi saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil</p>

A Saudi saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Thursday, October 24, 2013

A Saudi saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

<p>A woman looks at a necklace on display during the Jewellery exhibition at Al Faisaliah hotel in Riyadh, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

A woman looks at a necklace on display during the Jewellery exhibition at Al Faisaliah hotel in Riyadh, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Thursday, October 24, 2013

A woman looks at a necklace on display during the Jewellery exhibition at Al Faisaliah hotel in Riyadh, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

<p>A veil-clad female worker is seen at a factory for pickling olives in the Saudi city of Tabuk October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

A veil-clad female worker is seen at a factory for pickling olives in the Saudi city of Tabuk October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Thursday, October 24, 2013

A veil-clad female worker is seen at a factory for pickling olives in the Saudi city of Tabuk October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

<p>A veiled woman wearing a badge with a portrait of Saudi King Abdullah browses a book at the Riyadh International Book Fair March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed</p>

A veiled woman wearing a badge with a portrait of Saudi King Abdullah browses a book at the Riyadh International Book Fair March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Thursday, October 24, 2013

A veiled woman wearing a badge with a portrait of Saudi King Abdullah browses a book at the Riyadh International Book Fair March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

<p>Saudi photographer Muneera Al Romaih poses in front of one of her photographs during the opening of a gallery by a group of Saudi women photographers in Amman April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Saudi photographer Muneera Al Romaih poses in front of one of her photographs during the opening of a gallery by a group of Saudi women photographers in Amman April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Thursday, October 24, 2013

Saudi photographer Muneera Al Romaih poses in front of one of her photographs during the opening of a gallery by a group of Saudi women photographers in Amman April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

