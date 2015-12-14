Edition:
Saudi women

Saudi woman Fawzia al-Harbi, a candidate for local municipal council elections, shows her candidate biography at a shopping mall in Riyadh November 29, 2015. The biography reads "Fawzia, Riyadh City, Fifth District, Fawzia Hejab al-Harbi, Electoral Number 3" REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Saudi woman Fawzia al-Harbi, a candidate for local municipal council elections, shows her candidate biography at a shopping mall in Riyadh November 29, 2015. The biography reads "Fawzia, Riyadh City, Fifth District, Fawzia Hejab al-Harbi, Electoral...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Saudi woman Fawzia al-Harbi, a candidate for local municipal council elections, shows her candidate biography at a shopping mall in Riyadh November 29, 2015. The biography reads "Fawzia, Riyadh City, Fifth District, Fawzia Hejab al-Harbi, Electoral Number 3" REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Women walk past an empty coffee shop during summer, with temperatures rising above 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) in Riyadh July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Women walk past an empty coffee shop during summer, with temperatures rising above 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) in Riyadh July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2007
Women walk past an empty coffee shop during summer, with temperatures rising above 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) in Riyadh July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Women rest after casting their votes at a polling station during municipal elections, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Women rest after casting their votes at a polling station during municipal elections, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Women rest after casting their votes at a polling station during municipal elections, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Veiled Saudi women work at a coffee shop in Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

Veiled Saudi women work at a coffee shop in Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2013
Veiled Saudi women work at a coffee shop in Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
A woman using an iPhone visits the 27th Janadriya festival on the outskirts of Riyadh February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

A woman using an iPhone visits the 27th Janadriya festival on the outskirts of Riyadh February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2013
A woman using an iPhone visits the 27th Janadriya festival on the outskirts of Riyadh February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
A woman reads a newspaper with a picture of recently deceased Saudi Crown Prince Nayef on its front in Jeddah June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

A woman reads a newspaper with a picture of recently deceased Saudi Crown Prince Nayef on its front in Jeddah June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2012
A woman reads a newspaper with a picture of recently deceased Saudi Crown Prince Nayef on its front in Jeddah June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
A female Saudi pharmacist (R) dispenses medicines at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

A female Saudi pharmacist (R) dispenses medicines at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2007
A female Saudi pharmacist (R) dispenses medicines at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
Saudi Arabia's contingent takes part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. Saudi Arabia's first female Olympic athletes made their appearance at the opening ceremony to the London Games, dressed in traditional hijabs, or Islamic headscarfs. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Saudi Arabia's contingent takes part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. Saudi Arabia's first female Olympic athletes made their appearance at the opening ceremony...more

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2012
Saudi Arabia's contingent takes part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. Saudi Arabia's first female Olympic athletes made their appearance at the opening ceremony to the London Games, dressed in traditional hijabs, or Islamic headscarfs. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Saudi Arabian women, seeking a job, talk with recruiters during a job fair in Riyadh January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Saudi Arabian women, seeking a job, talk with recruiters during a job fair in Riyadh January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2012
Saudi Arabian women, seeking a job, talk with recruiters during a job fair in Riyadh January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Saudi saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

A Saudi saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2012
A Saudi saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
Veiled Saudi women make Kelja, a popular sweet, during the Productive Families' 6th Festival in the Saudi central province of Qassim December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Veiled Saudi women make Kelja, a popular sweet, during the Productive Families' 6th Festival in the Saudi central province of Qassim December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2013
Veiled Saudi women make Kelja, a popular sweet, during the Productive Families' 6th Festival in the Saudi central province of Qassim December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A woman drives a car in Saudi Arabia October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A woman drives a car in Saudi Arabia October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2013
A woman drives a car in Saudi Arabia October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Saudi Shi'ite Muslim women take part in a protest in Qatif, against a film made in the U.S. that mocks the Prophet Mohammad, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Zaki Ghawas

Saudi Shi'ite Muslim women take part in a protest in Qatif, against a film made in the U.S. that mocks the Prophet Mohammad, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Zaki Ghawas

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2012
Saudi Shi'ite Muslim women take part in a protest in Qatif, against a film made in the U.S. that mocks the Prophet Mohammad, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Zaki Ghawas
A veil-clad female worker fills a can with olive oil at a factory for pickling olives in the Saudi city of Tabuk October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

A veil-clad female worker fills a can with olive oil at a factory for pickling olives in the Saudi city of Tabuk October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2013
A veil-clad female worker fills a can with olive oil at a factory for pickling olives in the Saudi city of Tabuk October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Guests dine around a table lifted in the air by a crane at an event known as "Dinner in the Sky" in the Red Sea city of Jeddah August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Guests dine around a table lifted in the air by a crane at an event known as "Dinner in the Sky" in the Red Sea city of Jeddah August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2011
Guests dine around a table lifted in the air by a crane at an event known as "Dinner in the Sky" in the Red Sea city of Jeddah August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
A veiled woman wearing a badge with a portrait of Saudi King Abdullah browses a book at the Riyadh International Book Fair March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

A veiled woman wearing a badge with a portrait of Saudi King Abdullah browses a book at the Riyadh International Book Fair March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2012
A veiled woman wearing a badge with a portrait of Saudi King Abdullah browses a book at the Riyadh International Book Fair March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Saudi women prepare their painting tools during an activity for national drawings in Jeddah October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Saudi women prepare their painting tools during an activity for national drawings in Jeddah October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Saudi women prepare their painting tools during an activity for national drawings in Jeddah October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Female driver Azza Al Shmasani alights from her car after driving in defiance of the ban in Riyadh June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Female driver Azza Al Shmasani alights from her car after driving in defiance of the ban in Riyadh June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2011
Female driver Azza Al Shmasani alights from her car after driving in defiance of the ban in Riyadh June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Saudi women shop at Al-Hayatt mall in Riyadh February 15, 2012. Single men are not allowed into the mall, which is accessible only to families and single women. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Saudi women shop at Al-Hayatt mall in Riyadh February 15, 2012. Single men are not allowed into the mall, which is accessible only to families and single women. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2012
Saudi women shop at Al-Hayatt mall in Riyadh February 15, 2012. Single men are not allowed into the mall, which is accessible only to families and single women. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Saudi veiled women celebrate the country's National Day in Riyadh September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Saudi veiled women celebrate the country's National Day in Riyadh September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2011
Saudi veiled women celebrate the country's National Day in Riyadh September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
