Saudis land at Aden airport

A Saudi soldier stands guard at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. Two Saudi aircraft landed at Aden bringing equipment needed to re-open the city's airport four months after the Yemeni civil war shut it down. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Saudi soldier secure the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Southern Resistance fighter stands guard at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Saudi soldier stands guard as servicemen on a Saudi military cargo plane prepare to unload aid at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Southern Resistance fighter is pictured through a damaged door glass as he stands guard at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Southern Resistance fighter walks past a damaged part of the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Southern Resistance fighters are seen at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Saudi military cargo plane is seen at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Workers and Southern Resistance fighters unload an aid shipment from a Saudi military cargo plane at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A Southern Resistance fighter stands guard at the damaged international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Workers unload aid shipment from a Saudi military cargo plane at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Workers remove debris from the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden after Southern Resistance fighters took control of it, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Southern Resistance fighters check the wreckage of a destroyed Boeing 747 plane at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Southern Resistance fighters ride armoured personnel carriers at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A Southern Popular Resistance fighter hides behind soldiers as they aim their weapons at Houthi positions around the airport of Yemen's southern city of Aden, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
