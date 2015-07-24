Saudis land at Aden airport
A Saudi soldier stands guard at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. Two Saudi aircraft landed at Aden bringing equipment needed to re-open the city's airport four months after the Yemeni civil war shut it...more
A Saudi soldier secure the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Southern Resistance fighter stands guard at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Saudi soldier stands guard as servicemen on a Saudi military cargo plane prepare to unload aid at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Southern Resistance fighter is pictured through a damaged door glass as he stands guard at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Southern Resistance fighter walks past a damaged part of the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Southern Resistance fighters are seen at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Saudi military cargo plane is seen at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Workers and Southern Resistance fighters unload an aid shipment from a Saudi military cargo plane at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Southern Resistance fighter stands guard at the damaged international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Workers unload aid shipment from a Saudi military cargo plane at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers remove debris from the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden after Southern Resistance fighters took control of it, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Southern Resistance fighters check the wreckage of a destroyed Boeing 747 plane at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Southern Resistance fighters ride armoured personnel carriers at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Southern Popular Resistance fighter hides behind soldiers as they aim their weapons at Houthi positions around the airport of Yemen's southern city of Aden, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
