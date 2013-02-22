Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 22, 2013 | 3:35pm EST

Saved from a flood

<p>A woman is rescued from flood waters by a resident standing on top of her car during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A woman is rescued from flood waters by a resident standing on top of her car during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Friday, February 22, 2013

A woman is rescued from flood waters by a resident standing on top of her car during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
1 / 10
<p>A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by a resident during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by a resident during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Friday, February 22, 2013

A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by a resident during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
2 / 10
<p>A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Friday, February 22, 2013

A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
3 / 10
<p>A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Friday, February 22, 2013

A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
4 / 10
<p>A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013 REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013 REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Friday, February 22, 2013

A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013 REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
5 / 10
<p>A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013 REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013 REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Friday, February 22, 2013

A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013 REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
6 / 10
<p>A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Friday, February 22, 2013

A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
7 / 10
<p>A woman is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A woman is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Friday, February 22, 2013

A woman is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
8 / 10
<p>A woman is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A woman is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Friday, February 22, 2013

A woman is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
9 / 10
<p>Damaged cars are seen following heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Damaged cars are seen following heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Friday, February 22, 2013

Damaged cars are seen following heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Pistorius murder charge

Pistorius murder charge

Next Slideshows

Pistorius murder charge

Pistorius murder charge

The Olympian is charged with shooting his model girlfriend.

Feb 22 2013
Training child survivalists

Training child survivalists

The North Florida Survival Group trains children and adults to handle weapons and survive in the wild.

Feb 22 2013
Detroit: Most miserable city

Detroit: Most miserable city

Detroit was named by Forbes as the most miserable city in America. Now, Michigan's governor has declared the city a "financial emergency."

Mar 01 2013
The Pope's summer residence

The Pope's summer residence

On February 28 the Pope will take a helicopter to the papal summer retreat at Castel Gandolfo, where he will stay for around two months.

Feb 21 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast