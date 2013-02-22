Saved from a flood
A woman is rescued from flood waters by a resident standing on top of her car during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman is rescued from flood waters by a resident standing on top of her car during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by a resident during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by a resident during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013 REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013 REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013 REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013 REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Damaged cars are seen following heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Damaged cars are seen following heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Next Slideshows
Pistorius murder charge
The Olympian is charged with shooting his model girlfriend.
Training child survivalists
The North Florida Survival Group trains children and adults to handle weapons and survive in the wild.
Detroit: Most miserable city
Detroit was named by Forbes as the most miserable city in America. Now, Michigan's governor has declared the city a "financial emergency."
The Pope's summer residence
On February 28 the Pope will take a helicopter to the papal summer retreat at Castel Gandolfo, where he will stay for around two months.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.