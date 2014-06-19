Saving California's redwoods

National Park Service Ranger Jeff Denny shows the damage from redwood burl poaching in Orick, California June 3, 2014. The largest of the cuts was six feet by three feet; cuts can put the tree at risk for disease and infection. Redwood burls are...more

National Park Service Ranger Jeff Denny shows the damage from redwood burl poaching in Orick, California June 3, 2014. The largest of the cuts was six feet by three feet; cuts can put the tree at risk for disease and infection. Redwood burls are reproductive growths on the tree that can sprout clones and are highly sought after for their unique grain patterns popular in high end furniture and artwork. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Close