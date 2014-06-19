Saving California's redwoods
National Park Service Ranger Jeff Denny shows one of the eighteen cuts made on a thousand-year-old Redwood tree outside of Orick, California June 3, 2014. Recent poaching for redwood burls in the Redwood National Park and Northern California State...more
Details of the 115 cubic feet cut off from an old-growth Redwood tree by poachers near Orick, California June 3, 2014. Two men, Danny Garcia and Larry Morrow, pled guilty on May 27, 2014 to felony vandalism in the case, reported local media. There...more
National Park Service Ranger Jeff Denny heads into a grove of redwoods off Highway 101 outside of Orick, California June 3, 2014. The Redwood National Park is classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. REUTERS/Nick Adams
National Park Service Ranger Jeff Denny shows the damage from redwood burl poaching in Orick, California June 3, 2014. The largest of the cuts was six feet by three feet; cuts can put the tree at risk for disease and infection. Redwood burls are...more
Tim Duncan sits in the redwood burl rocking chair he crafted at his shop in Orick, California June 3, 2014. Duncan sells most of his rustic furniture and carvings outside of the small Northern California town. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Joey Cooke uses a pressure washer to clean mud and debris off a 12,000 pound redwood burl at the Redwood Burl Inc. warehouse in Arcata, California June 13, 2014. The burl must be cleaned off, which can take up to two days, before it can be cut into...more
Landon Buck, owner of Redwood Burl Inc., looks on at the warehouse in Arcata, California June 13, 2014. Most of the shop's wood was cut more than 50 years ago and bought from private landowners. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Tim Duncan (R, obscured) cuts a piece of redwood at his shop Duncan's Wood in Orick, California June 3, 2014. Duncan sells most of his rustic furniture and carvings outside of the small Northern California town. REUTERS/Nick Adams
A redwood burl is seen after being pressure-washed at Redwood Burl Inc.'s warehouse in Arcata, California June 13, 2014. The shop procures old cut burls from private landowners. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Steven Clark positions a piece of burl to be moved, at Redwood Burl Inc.'s warehouse in Arcata, California June 13, 2014. The shop procures old cut burls from private landowners. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Landon Buck, owner of Redwood Burl Inc., works at the warehouse in Arcata, California June 13, 2014. Most of the shop's wood was cut more than 50 years ago and bought from private landowners. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Tim Duncan looks at a piece of burl that Redwood Burl Inc. owner Landon Buck (L) procured from a private landowner, in Arcata, California June 13, 2014. The three pieces weighed around 34,000 pounds (15,422 kilograms). REUTERS/Nick Adams
National Park Service Ranger Jeff Denny shows a massive 115 cubic feet cut off an old-growth redwood tree by poachers, near Orick, California June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Nick Adams
