Saving dogs from the dinner plate

Dog lover Yang Xiaoyun holds a dog that she purchased in China's southern town of Yulin, at her shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. Yang said she spent 300,000 RMB ($48,248 USD) to purchase 500 dogs to rescue them from dog meat dealers at Yulin's annual dog meat festival last month. She keeps more than 1,000 dogs in her shelters, mostly abandoned or purchased from dog meat traders. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Visitors play with rescued dogs at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A dog, which was purchased by Yang Xiaoyun in Yulin, is seen at Yang's shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Rescued dogs are seen at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Yang Xiaoyun injects medicine in a dog which she purchased in Yulin, at her shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Rescued dogs are seen at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Rescued dogs are seen at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Yang Xiaoyun holds a dog which she purchased in Yulin, at her shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Animal lover Yang Xiaoyun (L) uses a mobile phone next to a cage accommodating dogs which she purchased from dog vendors to rescue them from dog meat dealers at a temporary shelter in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. Local residents in Yulin host small gatherings to consume dog meat and lychees during the festival, in celebration of the summer solstice which marks the coming of the hottest days. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Dogs for sale are seen in Dashichang dog market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A man carrying butchered dogs drives past a pet dog at a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A dog which was purchased by animal right activists in order to rescue it from dog dealers, is seen in a cage nearby a dog trading market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
A customer holds a puppy for viewing at Dashichang dog market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Butchered dogs are seen at a slaughter house in a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A man buys dog meat from a vendor at a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Butchered dogs are displayed at a vendor's stall at a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Dog meat is placed on a cutting board at a dog meat restaurant in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
People toast over a dog meat dish at a dog meat restaurant in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A woman eats dog meat during a local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A boy looks at a bowl of dog meat carried by a waiter at a dog meat restaurant in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
