Saving dogs from the dinner plate
Dog lover Yang Xiaoyun holds a dog that she purchased in China's southern town of Yulin, at her shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. Yang said she spent 300,000 RMB ($48,248 USD) to purchase 500 dogs to rescue them from dog meat dealers...more
Visitors play with rescued dogs at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A dog, which was purchased by Yang Xiaoyun in Yulin, is seen at Yang's shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescued dogs are seen at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Yang Xiaoyun injects medicine in a dog which she purchased in Yulin, at her shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescued dogs are seen at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescued dogs are seen at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Yang Xiaoyun holds a dog which she purchased in Yulin, at her shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Animal lover Yang Xiaoyun (L) uses a mobile phone next to a cage accommodating dogs which she purchased from dog vendors to rescue them from dog meat dealers at a temporary shelter in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. Local residents...more
Dogs for sale are seen in Dashichang dog market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man carrying butchered dogs drives past a pet dog at a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A dog which was purchased by animal right activists in order to rescue it from dog dealers, is seen in a cage nearby a dog trading market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A customer holds a puppy for viewing at Dashichang dog market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Butchered dogs are seen at a slaughter house in a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man buys dog meat from a vendor at a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Butchered dogs are displayed at a vendor's stall at a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dog meat is placed on a cutting board at a dog meat restaurant in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People toast over a dog meat dish at a dog meat restaurant in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman eats dog meat during a local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A boy looks at a bowl of dog meat carried by a waiter at a dog meat restaurant in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
