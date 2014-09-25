Saving Syria's cats
Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Alaa buys about $4 of meat everyday to feed about 150 abandoned cats in Masaken Hanano, a neighborhood in Aleppo that has been abandoned because of shelling from forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Alaa feeding the cats. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Alaa feeding cats. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Alaa said that he has been feeding and taking care of the cats for over 2 months. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Cats rest along a street in Aleppo. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Cats fight over food that Alaa fed to them. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Alaa feeding the cats. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Next Slideshows
The art of Ai Weiwei
Creations from Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei.
Fleeing the Islamic State
Refugees from Syria flood into Turkey.
Midnight in Gaza
Life after the sun goes down in Gaza.
Hong Kong students demand democracy
University students in Hong Kong demand greater democracy as they launch a week-long boycott of classes.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.