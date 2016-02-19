Edition:
Scalia lies in repose

Family members of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia take their seats as Supreme Court Justices stand for a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court, where late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia lies in repose. From back left, are: Counselor to the Chief Justice Jeffrey Minear, and Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan, Samuel Anthony Alito, Jr., Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anthony M. Kennedy, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Clarence Thomas, Stephen G. Breyer, and Sonia Sotomayor. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

A couple takes photographs of a painting of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Supreme Court Justices, from left, Elena Kagan, Samuel Anthony Alito, Jr., Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Anthony Kennedy participate in prayers at a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/POOL

Law clerks and Supreme Court staff watch a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the U.S. Supreme Court, where late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia lies in repose in Washington February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama visit the casket of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in the Supreme Court's Great Hall in Washington February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Membes of the public file in to view the casket containing the remains of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Law clerks stand over the casket of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Relatives pass the casket as they leave a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court where late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia lies in repose. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/POOL

Two law clerks console each other next to the casket of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia at the Supreme Court's Great Hall. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The casket of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia is carried into the Great Hall of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

The casket containing the remains of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia is carried up the steps of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

The casket of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia is carried into the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Family members (L) and Supreme Court staff (R) await the casket of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia at the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The casket containing the remains of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia is carried up the steps of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The casket of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia arrives at the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The casket of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia arrives at the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

The casket of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia arrives at the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The casket containing the remains of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia is carried up the steps of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

