Scarlett gets a star
Actress Scarlett Johansson poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Scarlett Johansson smiles at the ceremony where she was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The star of actress Scarlett Johansson is pictured after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Scarlett Johansson signs autographs after her star was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Scarlett Johansson is interviewed as she stands on her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jeremy Renner speaks, as actress Scarlett Johansson smiles, at the ceremony where she was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Scarlett Johansson signs autographs after her star was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Scarlett Johansson stands on her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jeremy Renner signs autographs at the ceremony where actress Scarlett Johansson (not pictured) was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Scarlett Johansson poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans wait at the ceremony where actress Scarlett Johansson was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
