Pictures | Thu May 3, 2012 | 10:50am EDT

Scarlett gets a star

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, May 03, 2012

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson smiles at the ceremony where she was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>The star of actress Scarlett Johansson is pictured after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson signs autographs after her star was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson is interviewed as she stands on her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actor Jeremy Renner speaks, as actress Scarlett Johansson smiles, at the ceremony where she was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson signs autographs after her star was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson stands on her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actor Jeremy Renner signs autographs at the ceremony where actress Scarlett Johansson (not pictured) was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Fans wait at the ceremony where actress Scarlett Johansson was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

