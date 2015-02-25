Scenes from a spacewalk
NASA astronaut Terry Virts Flight Engineer of Expedition 42 is seen working to complete a cable routing task while the sun begins to peak over the Earth's horizon on the International Space Station, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
NASA astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore is caught by the camera as the Earth's surface passes by in the background on the International Space Station, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm as he transfers a failed pump module to the cargo bay of space shuttle Atlantis July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
NASA astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore catches a selfie with his reflection on the International Space Station, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams takes part in a spacewalk session outside the International Space Station September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman works outside the space station's Quest airlock October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA/ESA/Handout
NASA Expedition 35 Flight Engineers Chris Cassidy conducts a spacewalk to inspect and replace a pump controller box on the International Space Station's far port truss (P6) leaking ammonia coolant May 11, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Astronauts Andrew Feustel (R) and Greg Chamitoff (L) work on the ISS May 20, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Aki Hoshide work on the installation of a Main Bus Switching Unit and a camera on the robotic arm, Canadarm2, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Space shuttle Endeavour astronaut Andrew Feustel is seen inside the hatch of the Qwest airlock during a spacewalk May 20, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Ron Garan/Handout
NASA astronaut Terry Virts works to complete a cable routing task near the forward facing port of the Harmony module on the International Space Station, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
NASA astronaut Ron Garan checks out his pistol grip tool in the International Space Station's Quest airlock July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano, attired in an Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) spacesuit, participates in a spacewalk outside the International Space Station July 16, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff enters the Quest airlock May 20, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Next Slideshows
Living in a shoebox
Hong Kong residents are packed into illegally divided apartments just large enough for a bed.
Walls of water
Mother Nature puts on a show with these giant waves.
Escape from Mexico's gangs
Troubled youth learn life skills through rock-climbing and education with the Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) group in Mexico.
Life in the Atlas mountains
The snowy foothills in Morocco are home to Berber villages where people live far from the comforts of modern life.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.