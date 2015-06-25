Scenes from Glastonbury
A reveller dances on a rock as the sun rises during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers wheel their children to the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers sleep beside a camper van style tent during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Revellers take selfies watch as the sun sets during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers inhale from balloons as the sun rises during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The sun rises on a reveller carrying a potted plant as people queue up to be among the first to arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers watch as the sun dips below the horizon during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller speaks on his phone as people arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller arrives as night falls during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers chat as the sun sets during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers watch fireworks as night falls during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Horse mounted police officers chat with revellers during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers carry their belongings as they arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers carry their belongings as they arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A revellers drags her suitcase as people arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers carry their belongings as they arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
