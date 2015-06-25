Edition:
Scenes from Glastonbury

A reveller dances on a rock as the sun rises during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Revellers wheel their children to the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers sleep beside a camper van style tent during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Revellers take selfies watch as the sun sets during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers inhale from balloons as the sun rises during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The sun rises on a reveller carrying a potted plant as people queue up to be among the first to arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers watch as the sun dips below the horizon during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A reveller speaks on his phone as people arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A reveller arrives as night falls during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers chat as the sun sets during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers watch fireworks as night falls during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Horse mounted police officers chat with revellers during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers carry their belongings as they arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers carry their belongings as they arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A revellers drags her suitcase as people arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers carry their belongings as they arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

