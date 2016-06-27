Edition:
Scenes from Glastonbury

Revellers react after falling in the mud. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Coldplay perform on The Pyramid stage. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Singer Adele performs on The Pyramid stage. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Revellers surround the Arcadia Spider during its Metamorphosis show. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Singer Ellie Goulding performs on The Pyramid stage. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Jeff Lynne's ELO perform on The Pyramid stage. REUTERS/Soyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Singer Beck performs on The Pyramid stage. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Revellers walk in the mud. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Musician Damon Albarn gestures as he speaks before his performance together with the Orchestra of Syrian Musicians. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Revellers gather near the Arcadia Spider during its Metamorphosis show. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Revellers lie in hammocks. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Revellers pose for a picture. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top performs on The Pyramid stage. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Yannis Philippakis of the band "Foals" performs. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Revellers try to walk out of the mud. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Revellers read newspapers. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Coldplay perform on The Pyramid stage. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Revellers cheer as ZZ Top perform on The Pyramid stage. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Alex Turner of "The Last Shadow Puppets" performs on The Pyramid stage. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A musician, performing with the Orchestra of Syrian Musicians plays on the Pyramid stage. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A reveller drops down a slide during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Actors entertain the revellers. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Revellers take part in the Vloody Cloody Heroes Parade. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A reveller looks at his mobile phone as he stands in front of the Arcadia Spider before its Metamorphosis show. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Revellers gather around the Glastonbury Festival sign. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Revellers react while being photographed. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Revellers pose for a picture at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Revellers walk in the mud at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Coldplay perform on The Pyramid stage. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Revellers take part in the Vloody Cloody Heroes Parade. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Revellers take part in "EU referendum - Call to action" flash mob. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Revellers cheer. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Actors pose for a picture. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
