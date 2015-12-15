Scenes from the GOP trail
Donald Trump meets supporters after speaking at a campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Ted Cruz holds a new gun of a supporter after his speech at a 2nd Amendment Coalition announcement at CrossRoads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Jeb Bush takes the stage at the AARP New Hampshire Social Security Summit in Manchester, New Hampshire December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marco Rubio listens to a question from the audience at a campaign town hall meeting in Laconia, New Hampshire November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Donald Trump holds up a Confederate flag prior to his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia December 2, 2015. The man was removed from the rally by local authorities. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
John Kasich speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People take part in an anti-Donald Trump, pro-immigration protest outside the Plaza Hotel, where Donald Trump spoke, in Manhattan, New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump supporters Buddy Long, left, and Ed Edwards laugh outside of the Macon Coliseum before Trump addresses a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
Carly Fiorina speaks at a Republican Jewish Coalition forum at the Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A supporter waves a sign at a campaign rally with Donald Trump in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rose Rosenberg, a supporter of Donald Trump, is escorted away by security during an interfaith rally at New York's City Hall in Manhattan December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Chris Christie speaks at a Republican Jewish Coalition forum at the Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Donald Trump autographs the chest of a woman at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A man reads the U.S. Constitution during an anti-Donald Trump, pro-immigration protest outside the Plaza Hotel, where Donald Trump spoke, in Manhattan, New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A protester rips a sign for Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Ted Cruz re-enacts a scene from the film "The Princess Bride" after speaking during Sunday worship at Christian Life Assembly of God Church in Des Moines, Iowa November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Donald Trump lifts nine-year old James "Cooper" Skinner from Woodbridge, Virginia to the podium at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia December 2, 2015. Trump assisted the boy who wanted to ask him a question. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Charmaine Adamo takes a selfie with friends and a Trump mascot "Trumpie" before a rally by Donald Trump at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Ben Carson speaks at South Bethel Church in Tipton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
The Secret Service protection detail for Ben Carson waits for Carson to leave South Bethel Church in Tipton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Ben Carson waits for his order at a Burger King restaurant in Concord, New Hampshire, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ben Carson looks at campaign posters and stickers displayed in a gift shop at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
