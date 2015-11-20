Edition:
Scenes from the trail

Supporters of Donald Trump react as a protester interrupts a campaign rally in Worcester, Massachusetts, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Bernie Sanders peeks out through a doorway as he listens to his introduction before delivering a speech at a campaign event in Chicago, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
People watch from a doorway and through a window as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Nashua, New Hampshire, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Donald Trump checks his notes before speaking at a breakfast in Manchester, New Hampshire, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Carly Fiorina visits Biederman's Deli and Pub in Plymouth, New Hampshire, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Donald Trump hugs a flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Jeb Bush waits outside to be introduced at a campaign town hall meeting in Franklin, New Hampshire, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Ben Carson speaks at a rally at the Henderson Pavilion in Henderson, Nevada, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Hillary Clinton sits with diners at The Union Diner campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally ahead of a march across the Iowa Women of Achievement Bridge in downtown Des Moines, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Donald Trump greets supporter Jason Szkup while signing copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. Szkup has 'Trump 2016' tattooed on his arm. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
Hillary Clinton is reflected in a glass teleprompter as she holds a rally with grassroots supporters in Alexandria, Virginia, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Jeb Bush leaves following a town hall gathering in Barrington, New Hampshire, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Supporters of Ted Cruz wait outside the New Hampshire Secretary of State's office for Cruz to file his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Marco Rubio files his declaration of candidacy to get on the New Hampshire primary ballot with the Secretary of State William Gardner (L) in Concord, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporter Maria Anita Monsivaiz, who has her hair styled with Clinton's image, in San Antonio, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Abate

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Donald Trump addresses the crowd at an event organized by the Greater Charleston Business Alliance and the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce in North Charleston, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
