Scenes from the trail
Supporters of Donald Trump react as a protester interrupts a campaign rally in Worcester, Massachusetts, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders peeks out through a doorway as he listens to his introduction before delivering a speech at a campaign event in Chicago, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
People watch from a doorway and through a window as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Nashua, New Hampshire, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump checks his notes before speaking at a breakfast in Manchester, New Hampshire, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Carly Fiorina visits Biederman's Deli and Pub in Plymouth, New Hampshire, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump hugs a flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush waits outside to be introduced at a campaign town hall meeting in Franklin, New Hampshire, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ben Carson speaks at a rally at the Henderson Pavilion in Henderson, Nevada, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton sits with diners at The Union Diner campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally ahead of a march across the Iowa Women of Achievement Bridge in downtown Des Moines, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Donald Trump greets supporter Jason Szkup while signing copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. Szkup has 'Trump 2016' tattooed on his arm. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Hillary Clinton is reflected in a glass teleprompter as she holds a rally with grassroots supporters in Alexandria, Virginia, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files
Jeb Bush leaves following a town hall gathering in Barrington, New Hampshire, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Supporters of Ted Cruz wait outside the New Hampshire Secretary of State's office for Cruz to file his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marco Rubio files his declaration of candidacy to get on the New Hampshire primary ballot with the Secretary of State William Gardner (L) in Concord, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporter Maria Anita Monsivaiz, who has her hair styled with Clinton's image, in San Antonio, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Abate
Donald Trump addresses the crowd at an event organized by the Greater Charleston Business Alliance and the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce in North Charleston, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
On the APEC sidelines
Snapshots from the APEC Summit in Manila.
Life and death in Damascus
Scenes from the deadly streets of the Syrian capital.
Sinjar, after Islamic State
Kurdish forces retook Sinjar town from the Sunni militant group last week in a two-day offensive backed by air strikes from a U.S.-led coalition.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.