Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 5, 2015 | 8:25pm EDT

Scenes from the trail

Donald Trump poses with policemen, as he departs Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump poses with policemen, as he departs Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Donald Trump poses with policemen, as he departs Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
1 / 38
Scott Walker drinks a glass of beer during a campaign stop at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Scott Walker drinks a glass of beer during a campaign stop at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Scott Walker drinks a glass of beer during a campaign stop at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 38
Hillary Clinton answers a reporter's question in front of a sign reading "Pant Suit Power" following a town hall campaign stop in Nashua, New Hampshire July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton answers a reporter's question in front of a sign reading "Pant Suit Power" following a town hall campaign stop in Nashua, New Hampshire July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Hillary Clinton answers a reporter's question in front of a sign reading "Pant Suit Power" following a town hall campaign stop in Nashua, New Hampshire July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 38
Rand Paul holds thousands of signatures from supporters of defunding Planned Parenthood during a rally at Capitol Hill in Washington July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Rand Paul holds thousands of signatures from supporters of defunding Planned Parenthood during a rally at Capitol Hill in Washington July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Rand Paul holds thousands of signatures from supporters of defunding Planned Parenthood during a rally at Capitol Hill in Washington July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 38
A bus promoting Bernie Sanders is seen after a campaign town hall in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A bus promoting Bernie Sanders is seen after a campaign town hall in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
A bus promoting Bernie Sanders is seen after a campaign town hall in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
5 / 38
Jeb Bush listens to a question from the audience during a town hall meeting campaign stop at the Medallion Opera House in Gorham, New Hampshire July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jeb Bush listens to a question from the audience during a town hall meeting campaign stop at the Medallion Opera House in Gorham, New Hampshire July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Jeb Bush listens to a question from the audience during a town hall meeting campaign stop at the Medallion Opera House in Gorham, New Hampshire July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 38
Bernie Sanders snaps a selfie with supporters at a campaign town hall in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Bernie Sanders snaps a selfie with supporters at a campaign town hall in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Bernie Sanders snaps a selfie with supporters at a campaign town hall in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
7 / 38
Hillary Clinton answers questions from reporters following a campaign town hall meeting in Dover, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton answers questions from reporters following a campaign town hall meeting in Dover, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Hillary Clinton answers questions from reporters following a campaign town hall meeting in Dover, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 38
Scott Walker's Winnebago drives over a dirt road on his way to a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Scott Walker's Winnebago drives over a dirt road on his way to a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
Scott Walker's Winnebago drives over a dirt road on his way to a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 38
Lindsey Graham gestures with Arizona Senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain at a campaign town hall event in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Lindsey Graham gestures with Arizona Senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain at a campaign town hall event in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Lindsey Graham gestures with Arizona Senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain at a campaign town hall event in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
10 / 38
"Brownie" wears stickers for Jeb Bush before a campaign stop at the Original Lahout's Country Clothing and Ski Shop in Littleton, New Hampshire July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

"Brownie" wears stickers for Jeb Bush before a campaign stop at the Original Lahout's Country Clothing and Ski Shop in Littleton, New Hampshire July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
"Brownie" wears stickers for Jeb Bush before a campaign stop at the Original Lahout's Country Clothing and Ski Shop in Littleton, New Hampshire July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 38
Jeb Bush poses for a photograph with a group of day care children during a campaign stop in Lancaster, New Hampshire, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jeb Bush poses for a photograph with a group of day care children during a campaign stop in Lancaster, New Hampshire, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Jeb Bush poses for a photograph with a group of day care children during a campaign stop in Lancaster, New Hampshire, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 38
Ted Cruz gestures as he engages in a lengthy debate on the Iran nuclear deal with Code Pink peace activism group co-founder Medea Benjamin (L with peace sign) in Lafayette Park across from the White House, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Ted Cruz gestures as he engages in a lengthy debate on the Iran nuclear deal with Code Pink peace activism group co-founder Medea Benjamin (L with peace sign) in Lafayette Park across from the White House, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Ted Cruz gestures as he engages in a lengthy debate on the Iran nuclear deal with Code Pink peace activism group co-founder Medea Benjamin (L with peace sign) in Lafayette Park across from the White House, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
13 / 38
Hillary Clinton looks around a post to greet audience members at a campaign launch party at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord, New Hampshire, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton looks around a post to greet audience members at a campaign launch party at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord, New Hampshire, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Hillary Clinton looks around a post to greet audience members at a campaign launch party at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord, New Hampshire, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 38
Jeb Bush visits with a group of children from a nearby day care center during a campaign stop in Lancaster, New Hampshire July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jeb Bush visits with a group of children from a nearby day care center during a campaign stop in Lancaster, New Hampshire July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Jeb Bush visits with a group of children from a nearby day care center during a campaign stop in Lancaster, New Hampshire July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 38
Bobby Jindal wears cowboy boots at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Bobby Jindal wears cowboy boots at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
Bobby Jindal wears cowboy boots at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
16 / 38
A supporter holds a sign at a rally for Bernie Sanders in Dallas, Texas July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A supporter holds a sign at a rally for Bernie Sanders in Dallas, Texas July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A supporter holds a sign at a rally for Bernie Sanders in Dallas, Texas July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
17 / 38
Rand Paul listens to his introduction during a campaign stop at Royal Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets in Niles, Illinois, United States, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Rand Paul listens to his introduction during a campaign stop at Royal Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets in Niles, Illinois, United States, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Rand Paul listens to his introduction during a campaign stop at Royal Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets in Niles, Illinois, United States, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
18 / 38
Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign stop at Beech Hill Farm in Hopkinton, New Hampshire July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign stop at Beech Hill Farm in Hopkinton, New Hampshire July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign stop at Beech Hill Farm in Hopkinton, New Hampshire July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
19 / 38
Rick Perry bends down to shake hands with an audience member as fellow candidate John Kasich looks on after the conclusion of the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Rick Perry bends down to shake hands with an audience member as fellow candidate John Kasich looks on after the conclusion of the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Rick Perry bends down to shake hands with an audience member as fellow candidate John Kasich looks on after the conclusion of the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
20 / 38
Rick Santorum sits between fellow candidates Scott Walker and George Pataki as he waits his turn to speak during the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Rick Santorum sits between fellow candidates Scott Walker and George Pataki as he waits his turn to speak during the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Rick Santorum sits between fellow candidates Scott Walker and George Pataki as he waits his turn to speak during the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
21 / 38
Bernie Sanders listens to remarks at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Bernie Sanders listens to remarks at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Bernie Sanders listens to remarks at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
22 / 38
Donald Trump arrives for a news conference at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump arrives for a news conference at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
Donald Trump arrives for a news conference at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
23 / 38
Sisters Sophia (L) and Norah Boice of North Charleston play on seats after Hillary Clinton spoke at a rally at Trident Technical College Conference Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sisters Sophia (L) and Norah Boice of North Charleston play on seats after Hillary Clinton spoke at a rally at Trident Technical College Conference Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Sisters Sophia (L) and Norah Boice of North Charleston play on seats after Hillary Clinton spoke at a rally at Trident Technical College Conference Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
24 / 38
Supporters of Scott Walker line up to attend a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporters of Scott Walker line up to attend a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Supporters of Scott Walker line up to attend a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
25 / 38
Rick Perry adjusts his tie as he listens to his introduction from the side of the stage at the Freedom Summit in Des Moines, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Rick Perry adjusts his tie as he listens to his introduction from the side of the stage at the Freedom Summit in Des Moines, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
Rick Perry adjusts his tie as he listens to his introduction from the side of the stage at the Freedom Summit in Des Moines, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
26 / 38
Lindsey Graham holds up his beer after speaking during a campaign stop at Milly's Tavern in Manchester, New Hampshire, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Lindsey Graham holds up his beer after speaking during a campaign stop at Milly's Tavern in Manchester, New Hampshire, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Lindsey Graham holds up his beer after speaking during a campaign stop at Milly's Tavern in Manchester, New Hampshire, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
27 / 38
A sign guides guests to a town hall campaign stop with Jeb Bush at the VFW Post in Hudson, New Hampshire, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A sign guides guests to a town hall campaign stop with Jeb Bush at the VFW Post in Hudson, New Hampshire, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A sign guides guests to a town hall campaign stop with Jeb Bush at the VFW Post in Hudson, New Hampshire, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
28 / 38
Supporters of Jeb Bush knock on doors of the auditorium to gain entrance to his formal announcement of his campaign at a kickoff rally in Miami, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supporters of Jeb Bush knock on doors of the auditorium to gain entrance to his formal announcement of his campaign at a kickoff rally in Miami, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Supporters of Jeb Bush knock on doors of the auditorium to gain entrance to his formal announcement of his campaign at a kickoff rally in Miami, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
29 / 38
Marco Rubio autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Marco Rubio autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Marco Rubio autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
30 / 38
Assorted cookies in support of Rick Perry are seen at a National Press Club luncheon in Washington, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Assorted cookies in support of Rick Perry are seen at a National Press Club luncheon in Washington, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Assorted cookies in support of Rick Perry are seen at a National Press Club luncheon in Washington, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
31 / 38
An attendee arrives at a campaign event for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

An attendee arrives at a campaign event for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
An attendee arrives at a campaign event for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
32 / 38
Hillary Clinton adjusts her make-up before speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hillary Clinton adjusts her make-up before speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Hillary Clinton adjusts her make-up before speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
33 / 38
Jeb Bush runs along the Independence Day parade route in Amherst, New Hampshire, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Jeb Bush runs along the Independence Day parade route in Amherst, New Hampshire, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Jeb Bush runs along the Independence Day parade route in Amherst, New Hampshire, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
34 / 38
A man waits for the start of a town-hall style campaign stop with Rand Paul in Londonderry, New Hampshire, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man waits for the start of a town-hall style campaign stop with Rand Paul in Londonderry, New Hampshire, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A man waits for the start of a town-hall style campaign stop with Rand Paul in Londonderry, New Hampshire, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
35 / 38
Chris Christie gets a kiss from a supporter after he formally announced his campaign for the Republican nomination during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in Livingston, New Jersey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Chris Christie gets a kiss from a supporter after he formally announced his campaign for the Republican nomination during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in Livingston, New Jersey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Chris Christie gets a kiss from a supporter after he formally announced his campaign for the Republican nomination during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in Livingston, New Jersey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
36 / 38
Supporters of Donald Trump wait to see their candidate at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Supporters of Donald Trump wait to see their candidate at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Supporters of Donald Trump wait to see their candidate at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
37 / 38
A Jewish supporter of Hillary Clinton shows off his "Hillary" inscribed yarmulke skullcap before her campaign kick off rally in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in New York City, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Jewish supporter of Hillary Clinton shows off his "Hillary" inscribed yarmulke skullcap before her campaign kick off rally in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in New York City, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A Jewish supporter of Hillary Clinton shows off his "Hillary" inscribed yarmulke skullcap before her campaign kick off rally in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in New York City, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
38 / 38
View Again
View Next
The mystery of MH370

The mystery of MH370

Next Slideshows

The mystery of MH370

The mystery of MH370

Debris washed up on the island of Reunion last week could be from the missing Malaysia Airlines jet.

Aug 05 2015
London Tube strike

London Tube strike

Londoners face major transport disruption as underground rail staff walk out for the second time in less than a month.

Aug 05 2015
Hungary's migrant dilemma

Hungary's migrant dilemma

Hungary is increasingly weary and polarized as the influx of migrants grows.

Aug 05 2015
Best of Gamescom

Best of Gamescom

Gamers gather for Europe's largest video games trade fair.

Aug 05 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast