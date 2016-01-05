Edition:
Scenes from the trail

Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Attendees listen to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speak at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Supporters listen as Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz is filmed during a live television interview ahead of his campaign stop at Prime Time Restaurant in Guthrie Center, Iowa January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A supporter holds up "The Trump Coloring Book" at a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A Secret Service agent looks on while at a Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Edward Champigny salutes during the playing of the national anthem at a campaign rally with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A supporter holds up a sign during a campaign town hall meeting with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Keene, New Hampshire, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
An attendee stands next to life-sized cutouts of former U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter (C) and Ronald Reagan (R) as he listen to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speak at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Protestors interrupt a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Marion Emslie waits for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
An audience member tries to interrupt Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as she takes a question at a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Rob Hogan paints a portrait of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a New Year's Eve rally and party at the Renaissance Savery Hotel in Des Moines, Iowa December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
A supporter waits in a crowd to meet Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after a rally at the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort and Spa in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Jeb Bush shares a laugh with attendees at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Scott Walker drinks a glass of beer during a campaign stop at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Hillary Clinton answers a reporter's question in front of a sign reading "Pant Suit Power" following a town hall campaign stop in Nashua, New Hampshire July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Rand Paul holds thousands of signatures from supporters of defunding Planned Parenthood during a rally at Capitol Hill in Washington July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A bus promoting Bernie Sanders is seen after a campaign town hall in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Jeb Bush listens to a question from the audience during a town hall meeting campaign stop at the Medallion Opera House in Gorham, New Hampshire July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Lindsey Graham gestures with Arizona Senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain at a campaign town hall event in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
"Brownie" wears stickers for Jeb Bush before a campaign stop at the Original Lahout's Country Clothing and Ski Shop in Littleton, New Hampshire July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Ted Cruz gestures as he engages in a lengthy debate on the Iran nuclear deal with Code Pink peace activism group co-founder Medea Benjamin (L with peace sign) in Lafayette Park across from the White House, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Bobby Jindal wears cowboy boots at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
Rand Paul listens to his introduction during a campaign stop at Royal Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets in Niles, Illinois, United States, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Rick Santorum sits between fellow candidates Scott Walker and George Pataki as he waits his turn to speak during the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Bernie Sanders listens to remarks at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Sisters Sophia (L) and Norah Boice of North Charleston play on seats after Hillary Clinton spoke at a rally at Trident Technical College Conference Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Supporters of Scott Walker line up to attend a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Rick Perry adjusts his tie as he listens to his introduction from the side of the stage at the Freedom Summit in Des Moines, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
Lindsey Graham holds up his beer after speaking during a campaign stop at Milly's Tavern in Manchester, New Hampshire, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
A sign guides guests to a town hall campaign stop with Jeb Bush at the VFW Post in Hudson, New Hampshire, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Marco Rubio autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
An attendee arrives at a campaign event for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Hillary Clinton adjusts her make-up before speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Jeb Bush runs along the Independence Day parade route in Amherst, New Hampshire, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A man waits for the start of a town-hall style campaign stop with Rand Paul in Londonderry, New Hampshire, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Chris Christie gets a kiss from a supporter after he formally announced his campaign for the Republican nomination during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in Livingston, New Jersey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
A Jewish supporter of Hillary Clinton shows off his "Hillary" inscribed yarmulke skullcap before her campaign kick off rally in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in New York City, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
