Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 4, 2017 | 11:45am EDT

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A man carries the body of a dead child, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A man carries the body of a dead child, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A man carries the body of a dead child, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
1 / 11
A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
2 / 11
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website on April 4, 2017, shows people lying on the ground said to be in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website on April 4, 2017, shows people lying on the ground said to be in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in rebel-held Idlib, Syria....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website on April 4, 2017, shows people lying on the ground said to be in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV
Close
3 / 11
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website on April 4, 2017, shows a man lying on the ground and being sprayed with water, said to be in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website on April 4, 2017, shows a man lying on the ground and being sprayed with water, said to be in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website on April 4, 2017, shows a man lying on the ground and being sprayed with water, said to be in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV
Close
4 / 11
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website on April 4, 2017, shows a civil defense member helping a child who is being sprayed with water, said to be in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website on April 4, 2017, shows a civil defense member helping a child who is being sprayed with water, said to be in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, after what rescue workers described as a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website on April 4, 2017, shows a civil defense member helping a child who is being sprayed with water, said to be in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV
Close
5 / 11
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website on April 4, 2017, shows people lying on the ground, said to be in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website on April 4, 2017, shows people lying on the ground, said to be in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in rebel-held Idlib, Syria....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website on April 4, 2017, shows people lying on the ground, said to be in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV
Close
6 / 11
Men stand near dead bodies, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Men stand near dead bodies, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Men stand near dead bodies, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
7 / 11
A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another one receives treatments, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another one receives treatments, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another one receives treatments, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
8 / 11
A Syrian man from Idlib is carried by Turkish medics wearing chemical protective suits to a hospital in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey, April 4, 2017. Ferhat Dervisoglu/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

A Syrian man from Idlib is carried by Turkish medics wearing chemical protective suits to a hospital in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey, April 4, 2017. Ferhat Dervisoglu/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A Syrian man from Idlib is carried by Turkish medics wearing chemical protective suits to a hospital in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey, April 4, 2017. Ferhat Dervisoglu/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
Close
9 / 11
People stand near a dead body, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

People stand near a dead body, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
People stand near a dead body, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
10 / 11
A crater is seen at the site of an airstrike, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A crater is seen at the site of an airstrike, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A crater is seen at the site of an airstrike, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
North Carolina wins NCAA title

North Carolina wins NCAA title

Next Slideshows

North Carolina wins NCAA title

North Carolina wins NCAA title

North Carolina win their sixth NCAA Men's Basketball Championship title with a late surge over Gonzaga.

Apr 04 2017
Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.

Apr 03 2017
Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys...

Apr 03 2017
Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Apr 03 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast