Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 12, 2015 | 10:40am EDT

Scenes of sand

A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend, Belgium June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend, Belgium June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend, Belgium June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 10
A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. A team of 30 carvers from around the world spent four weeks building 150 giant sculptures based on Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar movies. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. A team of 30 carvers from around the world spent four weeks building 150 giant sculptures based on Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. A team of 30 carvers from around the world spent four weeks building 150 giant sculptures based on Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar movies. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
2 / 10
A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. Six thousand tonnes of sand brought by 200 trucks were needed to make the sculptures which will be on show between June 13 to September 6. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. Six thousand tonnes of sand brought by 200 trucks were needed to make the sculptures which will be on show between June 13 to September...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. Six thousand tonnes of sand brought by 200 trucks were needed to make the sculptures which will be on show between June 13 to September 6. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
3 / 10
A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
4 / 10
A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
5 / 10
Sand carver Andrea Gaspari from Italy works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Sand carver Andrea Gaspari from Italy works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Sand carver Andrea Gaspari from Italy works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
6 / 10
A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
7 / 10
Sand carver Oleg Vorobyev works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Sand carver Oleg Vorobyev works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Sand carver Oleg Vorobyev works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
8 / 10
Sand carver Laura Scavuzzo from Sicilia works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Sand carver Laura Scavuzzo from Sicilia works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Sand carver Laura Scavuzzo from Sicilia works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
9 / 10
A sailing boat is seen behind sand sculptures during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A sailing boat is seen behind sand sculptures during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A sailing boat is seen behind sand sculptures during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Congress plays America's game

Congress plays America's game

Next Slideshows

Congress plays America's game

Congress plays America's game

Democrats and Republicans wage a battle of baseball instead of the usual politics.

Jun 12 2015
Expanding the Panama Canal

Expanding the Panama Canal

The project to expand one of the most important artificial waterways in the world.

Jun 11 2015
Vive la France

Vive la France

France, the world's top tourism draw.

Jun 11 2015
Hunting Africa

Hunting Africa

Africa's big game hunting industry could feel the impact of a U.S. change in regulations.

Jun 11 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast