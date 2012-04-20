Scenescapes
A Shinto shrine gate, with the moon behind it, is seen amidst Japan's largest lake, Lake Biwa, in Takashima, Shiga prefecture in western Japan April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Shinto shrine gate, with the moon behind it, is seen amidst Japan's largest lake, Lake Biwa, in Takashima, Shiga prefecture in western Japan April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A bus crosses Waterloo bridge in front of the Houses of Parliament during a misty morning in London April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A bus crosses Waterloo bridge in front of the Houses of Parliament during a misty morning in London April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A view of dried and cracked mud which flooded Siring village in Sidoarjo at Indonesia's East Java province April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
A view of dried and cracked mud which flooded Siring village in Sidoarjo at Indonesia's East Java province April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
The decrescent moon is seen over Mount Vrenelisgaertli (2904 metres/9527 feet) near the eastern Swiss town of Glarus March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The decrescent moon is seen over Mount Vrenelisgaertli (2904 metres/9527 feet) near the eastern Swiss town of Glarus March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Horses graze on grasslands located around 200km (62 miles) south-west of the Mongolian capital city Ulan Bator April 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Horses graze on grasslands located around 200km (62 miles) south-west of the Mongolian capital city Ulan Bator April 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A man walks through a field of tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California March 27, 2012. The flowers are sold for commercial purposes and the fields are a tourist attraction. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man walks through a field of tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California March 27, 2012. The flowers are sold for commercial purposes and the fields are a tourist attraction. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sun shine begins to burn it off in central London, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sun shine begins to burn it off in central London, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Greenhouses are seen on the grounds of the Belgian royal family's residence of Laeken in Brussels April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Greenhouses are seen on the grounds of the Belgian royal family's residence of Laeken in Brussels April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Afghan residents walk on a snow covered field near Bagram highway in Afghanistan February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Afghan residents walk on a snow covered field near Bagram highway in Afghanistan February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A passenger train travels past a growth of trees near the Czech capital Prague, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A passenger train travels past a growth of trees near the Czech capital Prague, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
The sun sets behind volcanic islands seen from the island of Santorini in the Aegean Sea March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The sun sets behind volcanic islands seen from the island of Santorini in the Aegean Sea March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A farmer plants rice on a paddy field in front of a new urban compound on a foggy day in Sai Dong village in Hanoi March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kham
A farmer plants rice on a paddy field in front of a new urban compound on a foggy day in Sai Dong village in Hanoi March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kham
A coconut tree is seen against the backdrop of a sunset at Lamno beach, in Aceh Besar April 16, 2012. It was not like December 2004. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A coconut tree is seen against the backdrop of a sunset at Lamno beach, in Aceh Besar April 16, 2012. It was not like December 2004. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A large crucifix is illuminated below the mountains as the sun sets in the Peloponnese area of Greece March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A large crucifix is illuminated below the mountains as the sun sets in the Peloponnese area of Greece March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A frozen river is seen next to a group of houses located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulan Bator April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A frozen river is seen next to a group of houses located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulan Bator April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Smoke from a wildfire is seen from the canyons near Conifer, Colorado March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Smoke from a wildfire is seen from the canyons near Conifer, Colorado March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The town of Longyearbyen with the Hiortfjellet mountain in the background is seen in winter light in Svalbard March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Berit Roald/Scanpix
The town of Longyearbyen with the Hiortfjellet mountain in the background is seen in winter light in Svalbard March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Berit Roald/Scanpix
Lightning flashes over the city of Tegucigalpa during a thunderstorm April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Lightning flashes over the city of Tegucigalpa during a thunderstorm April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
An old Russian-made van sits in a yard in a small mining camp located around 250km (70 miles) south-west of the Mongolian capital city Ulan Bator April 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
An old Russian-made van sits in a yard in a small mining camp located around 250km (70 miles) south-west of the Mongolian capital city Ulan Bator April 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl as it spews incandescent volcanic material on the outskirts of Puebla April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl as it spews incandescent volcanic material on the outskirts of Puebla April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
Next Slideshows
Protests return to Bahrain
Anti-government demonstrations continue in Bahrain.
Norway massacre trial
The trial of Anders Behring Breivik, accused of killing dozens of people in a shooting spree on the Utoeya island youth summer camp as well as a car bombing in...
Remembering the holocaust
Thursday marked Israel's annual day of Holocaust remembrance.
Bomb attacks in Iraq
More than 20 bombs hit cities and towns across Iraq killing dozens and raising fears of renewed sectarian strife.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.