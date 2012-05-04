Scenescapes
Residents ride a motorcycle over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 3, 2012. While a swath of the Brazilian Amazon is under a state of emergency as rivers overflow in one of the worst floods...more
Residents ride a motorcycle over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 3, 2012. While a swath of the Brazilian Amazon is under a state of emergency as rivers overflow in one of the worst floods ever, the country's northeastern region faces its worst drought in the last 30 years, affecting well over 500 towns and cities, according to data from different government monitoring agencies. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A couple stand on the bank of the Yenisei River some 50 km south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A couple stand on the bank of the Yenisei River some 50 km south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Belgrade, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Belgrade, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Beachgoers walk past color coded shark warning flags, black indicating poor visibiltiy, on Cape Town's Muizenberg beach, April 25, 2012. Muizeberg lies on the edge of False Bay, home to a large concentration of Great White sharks. A fatal shark...more
Beachgoers walk past color coded shark warning flags, black indicating poor visibiltiy, on Cape Town's Muizenberg beach, April 25, 2012. Muizeberg lies on the edge of False Bay, home to a large concentration of Great White sharks. A fatal shark attack a week ago has triggered a wave of anger against the practise of chumming, the luring of great white sharks with a smelly mixture of fish and oil by tour operators and researchers, with surfers and swimmers calling for a ban on the practice. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
The aurora borealis is seen over campers in the snow in Chugach mountain range, outside the town of Valdez, east of Anchorage April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
The aurora borealis is seen over campers in the snow in Chugach mountain range, outside the town of Valdez, east of Anchorage April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A vehicle is driven on mountainous road covered by high walls of snow after the Srinagar-Leh highway was opened to traffic in Zojila, 108 km (67 miles) east of Srinagar April 25, 2012. The 443 km (275 miles) long highway was opened by Indian army...more
A vehicle is driven on mountainous road covered by high walls of snow after the Srinagar-Leh highway was opened to traffic in Zojila, 108 km (67 miles) east of Srinagar April 25, 2012. The 443 km (275 miles) long highway was opened by Indian army authorities for traffic on Wednesday after remaining snowbound at Zojila Pass, 3,530 metres (11,581 feet) above sea level, for the past six months. The pass connects Kashmir with the Buddhist-dominated Ladakh region, a famous tourist destination among foreign tourists for its monasteries, landscapes and mountains. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Clouds cover the Empire State Building in New York, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Clouds cover the Empire State Building in New York, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
An aerial view of the foothills of Mosomba Mountain at Poboya village is seen ,where approximately ten thousand gold miners work illegally, in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. Indonesia is the fourth largest country in the world...more
An aerial view of the foothills of Mosomba Mountain at Poboya village is seen ,where approximately ten thousand gold miners work illegally, in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. Indonesia is the fourth largest country in the world by population. Some 1.1 million people are employed in Indonesia's formal mining sector, according to the national statistic bureau. This figure does not include illegal miners. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A row of Victorian homes known locally as the "Painted Ladies" glow in the early evening sun following a rain shower in San Francisco, California May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A row of Victorian homes known locally as the "Painted Ladies" glow in the early evening sun following a rain shower in San Francisco, California May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
People stand inside the Eisriesenhoehle (giant ice cave) at Dachstein mountain near the village of Obertraun April 28, 2012. Scientists crews led by Oesterreichisches Weltraum Forum (Austrian space forum) tested a space suit technology,...more
People stand inside the Eisriesenhoehle (giant ice cave) at Dachstein mountain near the village of Obertraun April 28, 2012. Scientists crews led by Oesterreichisches Weltraum Forum (Austrian space forum) tested a space suit technology, three-dimensional cameras, radar, rover vehicles, communications and sterile testing systems during an 11-nation field test in the icy Alpine caves. Picture taken April 28. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
People stroll on the beach at dusk in the Black Sea resort of Mamaia, about 260km (162 miles) east of Bucharest April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
People stroll on the beach at dusk in the Black Sea resort of Mamaia, about 260km (162 miles) east of Bucharest April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Two men look out over the San Francisco skyline from above Dolores Park, following a rain shower in San Francisco, California May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Two men look out over the San Francisco skyline from above Dolores Park, following a rain shower in San Francisco, California May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A forest burns in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. Logging is illegal in Sierra Leone, but remains the leading cause of environmental degradation, according to the European Union. Population pressure, common slash and burn methods and illegal...more
A forest burns in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. Logging is illegal in Sierra Leone, but remains the leading cause of environmental degradation, according to the European Union. Population pressure, common slash and burn methods and illegal logging mean the country's bountiful forests could disappear by 2018, according to the Forestry Ministry. Sierra Leone's 11-year conflict from 1991-2002 left over 50,000 dead and became a byword for gratuitous violence, especially the amputation of limbs. A decade later, the West African nation is peaceful, but among the world's poorest. It is due to hold elections in November. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A young boy collects grass in a harvested rice paddy field to feed to cattle outside the village of Andranovelona, around 55 km (34 miles) north of Madagascar's capital city Antananarivo April 22, 2012. According to the African Jesuit AIDS Network,...more
A young boy collects grass in a harvested rice paddy field to feed to cattle outside the village of Andranovelona, around 55 km (34 miles) north of Madagascar's capital city Antananarivo April 22, 2012. According to the African Jesuit AIDS Network, the Jesuits operate a medical clinic and school in the village, as well as run a rural development project combating poverty and hunger, giving animals, seeds and tools to villagers in an attempt to empower the villagers to earn some money, and in doing so, help prevent the spread of HIV and AIDS. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl volcano, as a forest fire burns, unrelated to the recent activities of the volcano, in Puebla April 23, 2012. Authorities have confirmed that the 5,450-m (17,900-ft) Popocatepetl volcano is relatively calm, but will...more
Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl volcano, as a forest fire burns, unrelated to the recent activities of the volcano, in Puebla April 23, 2012. Authorities have confirmed that the 5,450-m (17,900-ft) Popocatepetl volcano is relatively calm, but will maintain the yellow alert level. Experts have noted increased activity in Popocateptl in 2012. It has spewed smoke and ash sporadically over the last few years and a major eruption in 2000 forced the evacuation of nearly 50,000 residents in three states surrounding the peak. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
Next Slideshows
Life in France
A look at the people and places that define France's unique culture.
A nuclear-free Japan
Japan shuts down its last working nuclear power reactor this weekend just over a year after a tsunami heavily damaged the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.
Kentucky Derby hopefuls
The horses are saddled and geared up for the start of the Kentucky Derby.
Strange and unusual
Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.