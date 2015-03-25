School bus hits house
A school bus is pictured after it crashed into a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24, 2015. The school bus carrying nine elementary school students careened off the road and crashed into a occupied home in...more
A fire fighter removes a family portrait from a house that was crashed into by a school bus at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
The family whose home was crashed into by a school bus reacts to the damage at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A school bus dropping children off from school passes in front of another bus which crashed into a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A two truck operator photographs the front of a smashed school bus after hauling it from a crash site of a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
The roof of a school bus is swept after it that had crashed into a house and towed out at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A school bus is pictured after it crashed into a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
