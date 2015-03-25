Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 24, 2015 | 8:20pm EDT

School bus hits house

A school bus is pictured after it crashed into a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24, 2015. The school bus carrying nine elementary school students careened off the road and crashed into a occupied home in suburban Philadelphia home on Tuesday, and no injuries were reported, police said. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A school bus is pictured after it crashed into a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24, 2015. The school bus carrying nine elementary school students careened off the road and crashed into a occupied home in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A school bus is pictured after it crashed into a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24, 2015. The school bus carrying nine elementary school students careened off the road and crashed into a occupied home in suburban Philadelphia home on Tuesday, and no injuries were reported, police said. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
1 / 11
A fire fighter removes a family portrait from a house that was crashed into by a school bus at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A fire fighter removes a family portrait from a house that was crashed into by a school bus at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A fire fighter removes a family portrait from a house that was crashed into by a school bus at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
2 / 11
The family whose home was crashed into by a school bus reacts to the damage at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

The family whose home was crashed into by a school bus reacts to the damage at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
The family whose home was crashed into by a school bus reacts to the damage at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
3 / 11
A school bus dropping children off from school passes in front of another bus which crashed into a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A school bus dropping children off from school passes in front of another bus which crashed into a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A school bus dropping children off from school passes in front of another bus which crashed into a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
4 / 11
The family whose home was crashed into by a school bus reacts to the damage at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

The family whose home was crashed into by a school bus reacts to the damage at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
The family whose home was crashed into by a school bus reacts to the damage at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
5 / 11
A two truck operator photographs the front of a smashed school bus after hauling it from a crash site of a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A two truck operator photographs the front of a smashed school bus after hauling it from a crash site of a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A two truck operator photographs the front of a smashed school bus after hauling it from a crash site of a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
6 / 11
The roof of a school bus is swept after it that had crashed into a house and towed out at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

The roof of a school bus is swept after it that had crashed into a house and towed out at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
The roof of a school bus is swept after it that had crashed into a house and towed out at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
7 / 11
The family whose home was crashed into by a school bus reacts to the damage at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

The family whose home was crashed into by a school bus reacts to the damage at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
The family whose home was crashed into by a school bus reacts to the damage at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
8 / 11
A school bus is pictured after it crashed into a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A school bus is pictured after it crashed into a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A school bus is pictured after it crashed into a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
9 / 11
The family whose home was crashed into by a school bus reacts to the damage at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

The family whose home was crashed into by a school bus reacts to the damage at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
The family whose home was crashed into by a school bus reacts to the damage at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
10 / 11
The family whose home was crashed into by a school bus reacts to the damage at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

The family whose home was crashed into by a school bus reacts to the damage at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
The family whose home was crashed into by a school bus reacts to the damage at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Deadly mudslide in Peru

Deadly mudslide in Peru

Next Slideshows

Deadly mudslide in Peru

Deadly mudslide in Peru

A massive landslide buries parts of a town amid heavy rains.

Mar 24 2015
Spring in Syria

Spring in Syria

Spring blossoms as Syria's war deepens.

Mar 24 2015
Holy cows

Holy cows

A renewed thrust by India's ruling party to protect cows, worshiped by majority Hindus, has closed abattoirs in the state of Maharashtra, making it hard for...

Mar 24 2015
Expanding the Panama Canal

Expanding the Panama Canal

The project to expand one of the most important artificial waterways in the world.

Mar 23 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast