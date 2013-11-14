Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 14, 2013 | 2:25pm EST

School for migrant children

<p>A girl sits on a chair in a class at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A girl sits on a chair in a class at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A girl sits on a chair in a class at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
1 / 12
<p>A student reads in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A student reads in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A student reads in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
2 / 12
<p>Children sleep in a dormitory at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Children sleep in a dormitory at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Children sleep in a dormitory at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
3 / 12
<p>Students attend class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Students attend class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Students attend class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
4 / 12
<p>A girl sits on a chair in a class at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A girl sits on a chair in a class at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A girl sits on a chair in a class at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
5 / 12
<p>A student washes a spoon as she holds her container of food for lunch at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A student washes a spoon as she holds her container of food for lunch at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A student washes a spoon as she holds her container of food for lunch at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
6 / 12
<p>A student listens during class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A student listens during class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A student listens during class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
7 / 12
<p>A student uses a pencil to write in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A student uses a pencil to write in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A student uses a pencil to write in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
8 / 12
<p>A girl sleeps in a dormitory at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A girl sleeps in a dormitory at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A girl sleeps in a dormitory at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
9 / 12
<p>A teacher reads to students in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A teacher reads to students in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A teacher reads to students in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
10 / 12
<p>Students play a rope-skipping game during a break at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Students play a rope-skipping game during a break at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Students play a rope-skipping game during a break at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
11 / 12
<p>A student looks out from a classroom at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A student looks out from a classroom at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A student looks out from a classroom at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
How to build a castle

How to build a castle

Next Slideshows

How to build a castle

How to build a castle

The Guedelon castle is a French medieval chateau-fort being built using the techniques, materials and rules of the 13th Century. Construction will be completed...

Nov 14 2013
Aid to the Philippines

Aid to the Philippines

The desperate struggle to help the typhoon survivors.

Nov 13 2013
Syrian refugees in Europe

Syrian refugees in Europe

Europe is facing a wave of refugees from war-torn Syria.

Nov 22 2013
One World Trade Center

One World Trade Center

The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat has announced that One World Trade Center will be the tallest building in the United States when it opens next...

Nov 12 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast