School for migrant children
A girl sits on a chair in a class at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A girl sits on a chair in a class at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student reads in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student reads in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Children sleep in a dormitory at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Children sleep in a dormitory at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students attend class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students attend class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A girl sits on a chair in a class at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A girl sits on a chair in a class at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student washes a spoon as she holds her container of food for lunch at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student washes a spoon as she holds her container of food for lunch at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student listens during class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student listens during class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student uses a pencil to write in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student uses a pencil to write in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A girl sleeps in a dormitory at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A girl sleeps in a dormitory at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A teacher reads to students in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A teacher reads to students in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students play a rope-skipping game during a break at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students play a rope-skipping game during a break at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student looks out from a classroom at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student looks out from a classroom at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Next Slideshows
How to build a castle
The Guedelon castle is a French medieval chateau-fort being built using the techniques, materials and rules of the 13th Century. Construction will be completed...
Aid to the Philippines
The desperate struggle to help the typhoon survivors.
Syrian refugees in Europe
Europe is facing a wave of refugees from war-torn Syria.
One World Trade Center
The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat has announced that One World Trade Center will be the tallest building in the United States when it opens next...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.