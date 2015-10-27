Edition:
Tue Oct 27, 2015

School for Santas

Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" (Brazil's school of Santa Claus) perform exercises during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. The school, which was founded in 1993, prepares men to play Santa Claus during the Christmas season. Lessons include singing, physical activity, how to dress and how to care for their beard. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" wears his hat before lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" stands next to a Santa Claus costume during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" takes a break during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" attends lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" perform exercises during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" attend a music lesson in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" perform exercises during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" sing during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" takes photos during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

