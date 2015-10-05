School shooting in Oregon
People take part in a candlelight vigil for victims of the Umpqua Community College shooting, in Winston, Oregon, United States, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Memorial flowers are seen outside Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 2, 2015.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brittany Gaddis prays during a candlelight vigil for victims of the Umpqua Community College shooting, in Winston, Oregon, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Heidi Wickersham (L), 31, comforts her sister Gwendoline Wickersham, 28, during a candlelight vigil for victims of the Umpqua Community College shooting in Winston, Oregon, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
James Branson, 29, donates blood for the Umpqua Community College shooting victims, at a Red Cross Center, in Roseburg, Oregon, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People cry during a candlelight vigil for victims of the Umpqua Community College shooting, in Winston, Oregon, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ashley Katter, 30, (L) hugs Umpqua Community College student Haley Lamphere, 23, during a candlelight vigil for victims of the Umpqua Community College shooting, in Winston, Oregon, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Umpqua Community College students are escorted to buses to go to pick up their cars in Roseburg, Oregon, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Law enforcement officers stand outside an apartment building where they recovered seven guns and a stockpile of ammunition found in a unit in Winchester, Oregon October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
A television cameraman films a sympathy sign at sunrise outside Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, United States, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sheriff John Hanlin (R) speaks at a news conference in Roseburg, Oregon October 2, 2015. Hanlin, the Oregon sheriff investigating the mass shooting, took the unusual step of refusing to publicly identify the suspect, insisting he would do nothing to...more
Umpqua Community College alumnus Donice Smith (L) is embraced after she said one of her former teachers was shot dead, near the site of a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg,Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Umpqua Community College is seen in Roseburg, Oregon, United States, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
A search and rescue vehicle blocks the entrance to Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, United States, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Celinez Nunez, assistant special agent of U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Agent (C) speaks at a news conference in Roseburg, Oregon October 2, 2015. Six guns, plus body armor and five magazines of ammunition, were recovered...more
A DHS police investigator is seen with a canine at residential location following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
People take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
A search and rescue vehicle blocks the entrance to Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, United States, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman places lit candles as people take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
President Obama makes a statement about the shootings in Oregon from the White House, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Police investigators are seen following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
A sign expresses local people's sentiments following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Police cruisers block the entrance to the site of a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Umpqua Community College interim president Rita Cavin speaks to the media after a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015.REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Douglas county sheriff John Hanlin speaks to media after a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
President Obama pauses while speaking about the shootings in Oregon from the White House, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A McDonald's restaurant sign offers support to the families of the Umpqua Community College shooting victims in Roseburg, Oregon, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Police officers stand guard near the site of a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
The entrance to Umpqua Community College is seen in Roseburg, Oregon, United States, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Migrants on the move
Migrants and refugees seek a better life as Europe deals with the biggest immigration crisis since World War Two.
Life on L.A.'s Skid Row
Los Angeles officials last week moved to declare the rising problem of homelessness an "emergency" in the city.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.