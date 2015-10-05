School shooting in Oregon

Sheriff John Hanlin (R) speaks at a news conference in Roseburg, Oregon October 2, 2015. Hanlin, the Oregon sheriff investigating the mass shooting, took the unusual step of refusing to publicly identify the suspect, insisting he would do nothing to...more

Sheriff John Hanlin (R) speaks at a news conference in Roseburg, Oregon October 2, 2015. Hanlin, the Oregon sheriff investigating the mass shooting, took the unusual step of refusing to publicly identify the suspect, insisting he would do nothing to glorify the gunman or his cause. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

