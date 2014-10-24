School shooting in Washington
Two girls hug at Shoultes Gospel Hall church where families are reuniting in Marysville, Washington October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Students and family members reunite at Shoultes Gospel Hall church in Marysville, Washington October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Students leave Shoultes Gospel Hall church where families are reuniting in Marysville, Washington October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Students wait for family members at Shoultes Gospel Hall church in Marysville, Washington October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Students and family members reunite at Shoultes Gospel Hall in Marysville, Washington October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Students exit a bus as an FBI agent (R) asks to speak to any witnesses of the shooting in Marysville, Washington October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Students and family members reunite at Shoultes Gospel Hall church in Marysville, Washington October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Students and family members reunite at Shoultes Gospel Hall in Marysville, Washington October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
An officer directs the crowd as students and family members reunite at Shoultes Gospel Hall church in Marysville, Washington October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Students and family members reunite at Shoultes Gospel Hall in Marysville, Washington October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A state trooper stands watch at Shoultes Gospel Hall at Marysville-Pilchuck High School, in Marysville, Washington October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
FBI agents stand outside Shoultes Gospel Hall church where students and family members are reuniting in Marysville, Washington October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A man hugs two girls, as students and family members reunite at Shoultes Gospel Hall church in Marysville, Washington October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
