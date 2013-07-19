Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 18, 2013 | 10:55pm EDT

School shooting simulation

<p>A school resource officer makes his way down a hallway flooded with other officers role-playing as students and gunmen as they take part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School, during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

A school resource officer makes his way down a hallway flooded with other officers role-playing as students and gunmen as they take part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School, during the annual National Association of...more

Thursday, July 18, 2013

A school resource officer makes his way down a hallway flooded with other officers role-playing as students and gunmen as they take part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School, during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
1 / 8
<p>Chris Wallace (rear) of the Tactical Defense Institute evaluates the performance of a school resource officer as he takes part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School, during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Chris Wallace (rear) of the Tactical Defense Institute evaluates the performance of a school resource officer as he takes part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School, during the annual National Association of School...more

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Chris Wallace (rear) of the Tactical Defense Institute evaluates the performance of a school resource officer as he takes part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School, during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
2 / 8
<p>School resource officers take part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

School resource officers take part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Thursday, July 18, 2013

School resource officers take part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
3 / 8
<p>School resource officers take part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

School resource officers take part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Thursday, July 18, 2013

School resource officers take part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
4 / 8
<p>A school resource officer enters a room to locate an armed subject as he takes part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School, during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

A school resource officer enters a room to locate an armed subject as he takes part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School, during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18,...more

Thursday, July 18, 2013

A school resource officer enters a room to locate an armed subject as he takes part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School, during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
5 / 8
<p>Chris Wallace (R) of the Tactical Defense Institute instructs school resource officers as they take part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School, during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Chris Wallace (R) of the Tactical Defense Institute instructs school resource officers as they take part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School, during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference...more

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Chris Wallace (R) of the Tactical Defense Institute instructs school resource officers as they take part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School, during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
6 / 8
<p>A school resource officer secures the weapon of a fellow officer playing the role of a gunman as they take part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

A school resource officer secures the weapon of a fellow officer playing the role of a gunman as they take part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers...more

Thursday, July 18, 2013

A school resource officer secures the weapon of a fellow officer playing the role of a gunman as they take part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
7 / 8
<p>A school resource officer makes his way down a hallway with his training pistol in-hand as he attempts to locate an armed subject while taking part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School, during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

A school resource officer makes his way down a hallway with his training pistol in-hand as he attempts to locate an armed subject while taking part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School, during the annual National...more

Thursday, July 18, 2013

A school resource officer makes his way down a hallway with his training pistol in-hand as he attempts to locate an armed subject while taking part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School, during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Protesting the Zimmerman verdict

Protesting the Zimmerman verdict

Next Slideshows

Protesting the Zimmerman verdict

Protesting the Zimmerman verdict

Thousands turn out at rallies to condemn the verdict.

Jul 18 2013
Brazil awaits the Pope

Brazil awaits the Pope

Pope Francis will travel to Rio next week for World Youth Day.

Jul 22 2013
North Korean weapons ship

North Korean weapons ship

Aboard the North Korean cargo ship seized by Panama.

Jul 17 2013
Heat wave in the USA

Heat wave in the USA

A sweltering heat wave persists in the northeast.

Jul 19 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast