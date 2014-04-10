School stabbing shocks community
Ashlin (L) and Jude Burkhart, from Murrysville, hold candles during a prayer vigil for victims of the Franklin Regional High School stabbing rampage, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Murrysville, Pennsylvania April 9, 2014. A 16-year-old student wielding two knives went on a stabbing rampage in the hallways of a Pittsburgh-area high school, wounding 22 people before he was tackled by an assistant principal, officials said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police tape is seen outside Franklin Regional High School after a series of knife attacks in Murrysville, Pennsylvania April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People hold candles during a prayer vigil for victims of the Franklin Regional High School stabbing rampage, at Mother of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church in Murrysville, Pennsylvania April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People hold candles during a prayer vigil for victims of the Franklin Regional High School stabbing rampage, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Murrysville, Pennsylvania April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An FBI agent enters the family home of a suspect after a series of knife attacks at at Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville, Pennsylvania April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Robert Kemper, from Murrysville, holds a candle during a prayer vigil for victims of the Franklin Regional High School stabbing rampage, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Murrysville, Pennsylvania April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dan Stevens, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator For Westmoreland County (center R) speaks with Gennaro Piraino, superintendent of Franklin Regional School District (center L) outside of Franklin Regional High School after reports of the...more
A Murrysville police vehicle is seen outside the Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville, Pennsylvania April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
School buses are parked outside Franklin Regional High School after reports of stabbing injuries in Murrysville, Pennsylvania April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Elizabeth Daley
A Murrysville Police vehicle is seen at the family home of a suspect after a series of knife attacks at at Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville, Pennsylvania April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
