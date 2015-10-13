Edition:
Schooling Pakistan

A man teaches students at a school in Kababiyan refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 6, 2015. Aid programs for some of the 2.5 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan are being slashed amid the worst funding shortfall for a generation, as the European and Syrian migrant crisis uses up cash and dominates headlines, United Nations officials said. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A student (C) reacts as she attends a lecture on measures to take when sexual harassment occurs, during a class in Shadabad Girls Elementary School in Gohram Panhwar village in Johi, some 325 km (202 miles) from Karachi February 12, 2014. Sex education is common in Western schools but these ground-breaking lessons are taking place in deeply conservative rural Pakistan, a Muslim nation of 180 million people. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2014
Girls read books containing short verses from the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, on the outskirts of Islamabad September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2013
A girl attends a class at a makeshift school on the outskirts of Islamabad April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Reuters / Monday, April 07, 2014
Hazara students attend a sketching class in Mehrabad, Quetta September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2012
Madrasa (religious school) students play soccer on the grounds of a slum in Karachi, Pakistan, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
A boy recites from a book during a lesson at a school in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2013
Hazara students attend a class at Ummat Public School in Mehrabad, Quetta August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2012
Students run across a road while heading towards a madrasa (religious school) near a slum in Karachi July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
Students read the Koran at the Jamia Binoria Al-Alamia Seminary Islamic Study School in Karachi December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2012
Students pray during assembly at a school after it reopened in Peshawar January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Master Mohammad Ayoub poses with his fifth grade students at a local park in Islamabad, Pakistan September 18, 2015. Ayoub, a Pakistani civil servant, started his programme to educate underprivileged children in 1985. Ayoub provides the educational supplies from his income as a civil servant while volunteers and his students teach the children English, Urdu and maths. Their classroom is in a local park during fair weather and a room in the local slum in the rainy season. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A girls attends a class at a government girls' high school in Mingora, Pakistan's Swat Valley October 11, 2014. The words on the girl's cheek read, "In the name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful". REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Saturday, October 11, 2014
A boy sits in a van with others while heading to their school after it reopened in Rawalpindi January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, sit on a bench as shadows of boys, looking into the Zakariya madrassa, fall onto a classroom wall in Karachi December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2011
