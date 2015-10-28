Edition:
Wed Oct 28, 2015

Schooling Syria

Students play during their break inside Hosam Kamel school in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 28, 2015. Hosam Kamel school, that was bombed and partially destroyed, started the new school year after restoration work was done, activists said. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
