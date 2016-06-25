Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jun 24, 2016

Scotland at the crossroads

Scottish country dancer Mairie McGillivray, 16, dances on the beach at Bridgend as she poses for a photograph on the Hebridean island of Islay, March 11, 2014. A second Scottish independence referendum is "highly likely", First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday, raising the prospect that the United Kingdom could tear itself apart after voting to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Scottish country dancer Mairie McGillivray, 16, dances on the beach at Bridgend as she poses for a photograph on the Hebridean island of Islay, March 11, 2014. A second Scottish independence referendum is "highly likely", First Minister Nicola...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014
Scottish country dancer Mairie McGillivray, 16, dances on the beach at Bridgend as she poses for a photograph on the Hebridean island of Islay, March 11, 2014. A second Scottish independence referendum is "highly likely", First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday, raising the prospect that the United Kingdom could tear itself apart after voting to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A design commemorating Scottish hero Robert the Bruce is seen on the gates of a meeting point for the Flodden Border Relay in Kelso, southern Scotland September 5, 2013. Scotland, a nation of five million people, voted decisively to stay in the EU by 62 to 38 percent in a referendum on Thursday, putting it at odds with the United Kingdom as a whole, which voted 52-48 in favour of an exit from the EU, or Brexit. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A design commemorating Scottish hero Robert the Bruce is seen on the gates of a meeting point for the Flodden Border Relay in Kelso, southern Scotland September 5, 2013. Scotland, a nation of five million people, voted decisively to stay in the EU by...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2013
A design commemorating Scottish hero Robert the Bruce is seen on the gates of a meeting point for the Flodden Border Relay in Kelso, southern Scotland September 5, 2013. Scotland, a nation of five million people, voted decisively to stay in the EU by 62 to 38 percent in a referendum on Thursday, putting it at odds with the United Kingdom as a whole, which voted 52-48 in favour of an exit from the EU, or Brexit. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An ewe and its lambs rest on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. "As things stand, Scotland faces the prospect of being taken out of the EU against her will. I regard that as democratically unacceptable," First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told a news conference in Edinburgh. "I think an independence referendum is now highly likely." REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

An ewe and its lambs rest on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. "As things stand, Scotland faces the prospect of being taken out of the EU against her will. I...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
An ewe and its lambs rest on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. "As things stand, Scotland faces the prospect of being taken out of the EU against her will. I regard that as democratically unacceptable," First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told a news conference in Edinburgh. "I think an independence referendum is now highly likely." REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man wearing a kilt checks his phone as he listens to music in the center of Edinburgh, Scotland September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A man wearing a kilt checks his phone as he listens to music in the center of Edinburgh, Scotland September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, September 11, 2014
A man wearing a kilt checks his phone as he listens to music in the center of Edinburgh, Scotland September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Edinburgh Castle rock is illuminated with a sign to "Vote Remain" in a show of support for the campaign to remain in Europe ahead of the EU Referendum in Scotland, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Edinburgh Castle rock is illuminated with a sign to "Vote Remain" in a show of support for the campaign to remain in Europe ahead of the EU Referendum in Scotland, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Edinburgh Castle rock is illuminated with a sign to "Vote Remain" in a show of support for the campaign to remain in Europe ahead of the EU Referendum in Scotland, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Workers begin counting ballots after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Workers begin counting ballots after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Workers begin counting ballots after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photograph with the newly elected Scottish National Party MPs in South Queensferry, Edinburgh, Scotland, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photograph with the newly elected Scottish National Party MPs in South Queensferry, Edinburgh, Scotland, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2015
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photograph with the newly elected Scottish National Party MPs in South Queensferry, Edinburgh, Scotland, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Laundry hangs on a clothes line on the mainland of the Shetland Islands April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Laundry hangs on a clothes line on the mainland of the Shetland Islands April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 16, 2014
Laundry hangs on a clothes line on the mainland of the Shetland Islands April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Five-year-old Roan plays with the family cat as his father Ronnie Eunson (unseen) prepares breakfast in their croft near the village of Scalloway on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Five-year-old Roan plays with the family cat as his father Ronnie Eunson (unseen) prepares breakfast in their croft near the village of Scalloway on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 16, 2014
Five-year-old Roan plays with the family cat as his father Ronnie Eunson (unseen) prepares breakfast in their croft near the village of Scalloway on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A rambler walks away from Peel Crag along Hadrian's Wall near Hexham in Northumberland August 23, 2013. Hadrian's Wall is a structure built in Roman times, marking the boundary of the Roman province of Britannia and separating it from territory to the north, much of which lies in present-day Scotland. It became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A rambler walks away from Peel Crag along Hadrian's Wall near Hexham in Northumberland August 23, 2013. Hadrian's Wall is a structure built in Roman times, marking the boundary of the Roman province of Britannia and separating it from territory to the north, much of which lies in present-day Scotland. It became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2013
A rambler walks away from Peel Crag along Hadrian's Wall near Hexham in Northumberland August 23, 2013. Hadrian's Wall is a structure built in Roman times, marking the boundary of the Roman province of Britannia and separating it from territory to the north, much of which lies in present-day Scotland. It became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Students gather after school as they ride their bicycles in the main shopping district in Kilmarnock, Scotland April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Students gather after school as they ride their bicycles in the main shopping district in Kilmarnock, Scotland April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, May 21, 2014
Students gather after school as they ride their bicycles in the main shopping district in Kilmarnock, Scotland April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Workers walk near some of the copper stills in the Roseisle distillery in Moray, northern Scotland, March 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Workers walk near some of the copper stills in the Roseisle distillery in Moray, northern Scotland, March 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2011
Workers walk near some of the copper stills in the Roseisle distillery in Moray, northern Scotland, March 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Locals and tourists gather in The Whales Head community pub on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Locals and tourists gather in The Whales Head community pub on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Thursday, September 11, 2014
Locals and tourists gather in The Whales Head community pub on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Gordon Merrett, 86, from Hemel Hempstead, gestures to his six-month-old great grand-daughter Islay, as her mother Eildih Ardagh holds her on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Gordon Merrett, 86, from Hemel Hempstead, gestures to his six-month-old great grand-daughter Islay, as her mother Eildih Ardagh holds her on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Thursday, September 11, 2014
Gordon Merrett, 86, from Hemel Hempstead, gestures to his six-month-old great grand-daughter Islay, as her mother Eildih Ardagh holds her on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Jacobite Highlander re-enactors sit in a bus stop as a woman cycles past in Prestonpans, East Lothian in Scotland September 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir

Jacobite Highlander re-enactors sit in a bus stop as a woman cycles past in Prestonpans, East Lothian in Scotland September 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir

Reuters / Tuesday, September 21, 2010
Jacobite Highlander re-enactors sit in a bus stop as a woman cycles past in Prestonpans, East Lothian in Scotland September 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir
Ryan Randall plays the bagpipes outside a polling station in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Ryan Randall plays the bagpipes outside a polling station in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Thursday, September 18, 2014
Ryan Randall plays the bagpipes outside a polling station in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Ship's mascot Hector looks for divers returning from the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland, May 7, 2014. During both World Wars, Scapa Flow was an important British naval base, and the site of significant loss of life. Following the end of World War One, 74 German warships were interned there, and on June 21, 1919 most were deliberately sunk, or scuttled, at the orders of German Rear Admiral Ludwig Von Reuter, who mistakenly thought that the Armistice had broken down and wanted to prevent the British from using the ships. Now Scapa Flow is a popular site for divers, who explore the few wrecks that still remain at the bottom. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Ship's mascot Hector looks for divers returning from the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland, May 7, 2014. During both World Wars, Scapa Flow was an important British naval base, and the site of significant...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 19, 2014
Ship's mascot Hector looks for divers returning from the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland, May 7, 2014. During both World Wars, Scapa Flow was an important British naval base, and the site of significant loss of life. Following the end of World War One, 74 German warships were interned there, and on June 21, 1919 most were deliberately sunk, or scuttled, at the orders of German Rear Admiral Ludwig Von Reuter, who mistakenly thought that the Armistice had broken down and wanted to prevent the British from using the ships. Now Scapa Flow is a popular site for divers, who explore the few wrecks that still remain at the bottom. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Youths sit outside a fish and chip shop in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Youths sit outside a fish and chip shop in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 16, 2014
Youths sit outside a fish and chip shop in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Richard Teall feeds the beacon on top of Ben y Brackie that was lit for the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Pitlochry, Scotland June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Richard Teall feeds the beacon on top of Ben y Brackie that was lit for the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Pitlochry, Scotland June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2012
Richard Teall feeds the beacon on top of Ben y Brackie that was lit for the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Pitlochry, Scotland June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Kenmore is reflected in Loch Tay Scotland, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Kenmore is reflected in Loch Tay Scotland, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Kenmore is reflected in Loch Tay Scotland, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
