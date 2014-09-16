Scotland: independence or union
Corporate Affairs Manager Samantha Bartholomew, 36, poses in her living room in London September 12, 2014. Bartholomew said "I'm incredibly proud to be Scottish. I think Scotland is an amazing country with a very strong national identity and I think...more
Lewis MacAskill, 23, a university graduate poses for a photograph in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 13, 2014. MacAskill said, "I want to a see a fairer and more prosperous Scotland. A country that can take care of its...more
Retired department store employee Alvan Melbourne, 83, poses in his kitchen in London September 12, 2014. The retiree has never been to Scotland, but thinks that it should remain part of the United Kingdom. "It's sad, why don't they want to be with...more
Designer Vivienne Westwood, wearing a "Yes" badge and waving a Scottish flag in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, poses backstage before the presentation of her Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London...more
Alexander Technique student Ruth, 39, who is originally from Scotland, poses in her sitting room with a chart she made to express why she thinks Scotland should vote no to independence in London September 13, 2014. Ruth said "We are better together,...more
Stylist, writer and London Fashion Week attendee Josie Smith, 29, who is originally from Scotland, poses outside Somerset House in London September 13, 2014. Smith, who is originally from Scotland, thinks a lot of people are scared of change, which...more
Writer Julie Threapleton, 41, who grew up in Canada, poses in her back garden in London September 12, 2014. "I do not believe the Scottish people will be better off as a sovereign nation. Nor do I think oil should be the deciding factor. Resources...more
"Yes" voter Jack Cunningham, 19, poses for a photograph while holding a Saltire flag in Edinburgh, Scotland September 12, 2014. According to Cunningham, who works as a sales assistant in a gaming shop, " I really want nuclear weapons out the country....more
"No" voter Ken Brown, a retired chemical plant manager, poses for a photograph with a Union flag on the beach at Troon, Ayrshire September 15, 2014. Brown said, "I think that as a country we are much better together. Scotland is quite socialist by...more
"Yes" voter Margaret Ann MacLeod, 46, a dental hygienist, poses on the dockside in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 13, 2014. "Very simply I want the people of Scotland to make decisions for Scotland," said MacLeod....more
"No" voter Minnie Torrens poses for a photograph with the Union flag in Troon, Ayrshire September 15, 2014. She said, "I am from Northern Ireland originally but have lived in Scotland for 26 years and think we all benefit from the Union. Also as a...more
Bob Duncan, 56, a software engineer, poses for a photograph on the dockside in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 13, 2014. "The main reason is the democratic deficit. I want to make sure Scotland always gets the...more
Next Slideshows
Hillary in Iowa
Hillary Clinton stokes speculation about a presidential bid as she visits Iowa to take part in the state's annual "steak fry."
Reburying the dead
Photographer Jorge Dan Lopez visits the cemeteries of Guatemala City documenting the "grave cleaners."
Independence fever in Scotland
Polls remain balanced on a knife edge over a referendum on Scottish independence.
Independent Island
The Scottish island of Eigg has the first completely wind, water and sun-powered electricity grid in the world, according to the Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.