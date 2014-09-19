Edition:
Pictures | Fri Sep 19, 2014

Scotland votes to stay

A couple sit outside the Scottish Parliament after the referendum on Scottish independence in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A couple sit outside the Scottish Parliament after the referendum on Scottish independence in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Friday, September 19, 2014
A couple sit outside the Scottish Parliament after the referendum on Scottish independence in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Supporters from the "No" Campaign react to a declaration in their favor, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Supporters from the "No" Campaign react to a declaration in their favor, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, September 19, 2014
Supporters from the "No" Campaign react to a declaration in their favor, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A supporter from the "Yes" Campaign reacts as she stands outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A supporter from the "Yes" Campaign reacts as she stands outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Friday, September 19, 2014
A supporter from the "Yes" Campaign reacts as she stands outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond speaks at the "Yes" Campaign headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond speaks at the "Yes" Campaign headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Friday, September 19, 2014
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond speaks at the "Yes" Campaign headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Supporters from the "No" Campaign celebrate at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Supporters from the "No" Campaign celebrate at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, September 19, 2014
Supporters from the "No" Campaign celebrate at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign react as they sit in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign react as they sit in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Friday, September 19, 2014
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign react as they sit in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A supporter from the "No" Campaign watches as votes are announced, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A supporter from the "No" Campaign watches as votes are announced, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, September 19, 2014
A supporter from the "No" Campaign watches as votes are announced, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks in front of 10 Downing Street, in central London September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks in front of 10 Downing Street, in central London September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Friday, September 19, 2014
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks in front of 10 Downing Street, in central London September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign react as they sit in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign react as they sit in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Friday, September 19, 2014
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign react as they sit in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Scots, based in Hong Kong, supporting Scotland's independence monitor Scotland's referendum results inside a Scottish bar in Hong Kong September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Scots, based in Hong Kong, supporting Scotland's independence monitor Scotland's referendum results inside a Scottish bar in Hong Kong September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, September 19, 2014
Scots, based in Hong Kong, supporting Scotland's independence monitor Scotland's referendum results inside a Scottish bar in Hong Kong September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Dejected supporters from the "Yes" Campaign walk through George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Dejected supporters from the "Yes" Campaign walk through George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, September 19, 2014
Dejected supporters from the "Yes" Campaign walk through George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man stands on the Royal Mile after the referendum on Scottish independence in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A man stands on the Royal Mile after the referendum on Scottish independence in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Friday, September 19, 2014
A man stands on the Royal Mile after the referendum on Scottish independence in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign react as they sit in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign react as they sit in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Friday, September 19, 2014
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign react as they sit in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Two supporters from the "Yes" Campaign walk back home in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Two supporters from the "Yes" Campaign walk back home in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Friday, September 19, 2014
Two supporters from the "Yes" Campaign walk back home in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man walks past graffiti in George Square after the referendum on Scottish independence in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man walks past graffiti in George Square after the referendum on Scottish independence in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Friday, September 19, 2014
A man walks past graffiti in George Square after the referendum on Scottish independence in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Supporters from the "No" Campaign watch as votes are announced, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Supporters from the "No" Campaign watch as votes are announced, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, September 19, 2014
Supporters from the "No" Campaign watch as votes are announced, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Supporters from the "No" Campaign celebrate at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Supporters from the "No" Campaign celebrate at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, September 19, 2014
Supporters from the "No" Campaign celebrate at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The remnants of a message written in tape by "Yes" campaign is seen in George Square after Scotland voted against becoming an independent country, in Glasgow, Scotland, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The remnants of a message written in tape by "Yes" campaign is seen in George Square after Scotland voted against becoming an independent country, in Glasgow, Scotland, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Friday, September 19, 2014
The remnants of a message written in tape by "Yes" campaign is seen in George Square after Scotland voted against becoming an independent country, in Glasgow, Scotland, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Supporters from the "No" Campaign react to a declaration in their favor, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Supporters from the "No" Campaign react to a declaration in their favor, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, September 19, 2014
Supporters from the "No" Campaign react to a declaration in their favor, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A supporter from the "No" Campaign celebrates at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A supporter from the "No" Campaign celebrates at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, September 19, 2014
A supporter from the "No" Campaign celebrates at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign wave Scottish Saltire flags in central Glasgow September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign wave Scottish Saltire flags in central Glasgow September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Friday, September 19, 2014
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign wave Scottish Saltire flags in central Glasgow September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Supporters from the "No" Campaign sleep as they wait for the announcement of results, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Supporters from the "No" Campaign sleep as they wait for the announcement of results, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, September 19, 2014
Supporters from the "No" Campaign sleep as they wait for the announcement of results, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A supporter from the "Yes" Campaign waves a Scottish Saltire flag outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A supporter from the "Yes" Campaign waves a Scottish Saltire flag outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Friday, September 19, 2014
A supporter from the "Yes" Campaign waves a Scottish Saltire flag outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A ballot box is emptied as workers prepare to count ballots at a counting center in Aberdeen, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A ballot box is emptied as workers prepare to count ballots at a counting center in Aberdeen, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, September 19, 2014
A ballot box is emptied as workers prepare to count ballots at a counting center in Aberdeen, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Crowds cheer as a man climbs onto the Scott Monument in central Glasgow September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Crowds cheer as a man climbs onto the Scott Monument in central Glasgow September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Friday, September 19, 2014
Crowds cheer as a man climbs onto the Scott Monument in central Glasgow September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A worker keeps a tally at a counting center in Aberdeen, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A worker keeps a tally at a counting center in Aberdeen, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, September 19, 2014
A worker keeps a tally at a counting center in Aberdeen, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A dog waits for its master to vote outside the Queen's Cross parish church in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A dog waits for its master to vote outside the Queen's Cross parish church in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, September 19, 2014
A dog waits for its master to vote outside the Queen's Cross parish church in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A women wears stickers on her face on a "short walk to freedom" march in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A women wears stickers on her face on a "short walk to freedom" march in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, September 19, 2014
A women wears stickers on her face on a "short walk to freedom" march in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Presiding officer Anne MacKay and her father and Poll Clerk George MacKay are seen outside the Coulags caravan polling station, in the Scottish Highlands September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Presiding officer Anne MacKay and her father and Poll Clerk George MacKay are seen outside the Coulags caravan polling station, in the Scottish Highlands September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Friday, September 19, 2014
Presiding officer Anne MacKay and her father and Poll Clerk George MacKay are seen outside the Coulags caravan polling station, in the Scottish Highlands September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Ryan Randall plays the bagpipes outside a polling station in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Ryan Randall plays the bagpipes outside a polling station in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, September 19, 2014
Ryan Randall plays the bagpipes outside a polling station in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
