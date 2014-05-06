Scotland's young voters
Scottish country dancer Mairie McGillivray,16, dances on the beach at Bridgend as she poses for a photograph on the Hebridean island of Islay, March 11, 2014. Mairie will vote "yes" in the referendum and said, "I believe that Scotland isn't governed by democratic means due to our lack of representation in Westminster and that we would be better off as an independent nation, both culturally and financially." When Scotland's nationalist government dropped the voting age to 16 for this year's referendum on independence, it was widely seen as banking on teenage radicalism to ensure a break with the United Kingdom. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Piper Danny Hutcheson, 16, poses for a photograph on the coastline of Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire, Scotland March 6, 2014. Danny will vote "No" in the referendum because he is unsure what would happen with a "Yes" vote. Two opinion polls and Reuters interviews with 25 Scottish teenagers in 10 different locations suggest the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) can't be sure of their support in the Sept. 18 referendum. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Ewan Aitken, 17, poses for a photograph close to the Laphroaig whisky distillery on the Hebridean island of Islay, Scotland March 11, 2014. Ewan, who works for Caledonian MacBrayne ferries says he will vote "Yes" because he feels Scotland sees "nothing back" from the resources like whisky. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Hannah Campbell,16, sits in a barn at her family's farm in Auldearn, Scotland March 9, 2014. Hannah will be voting "No" in the referendum and said, ''I will vote no as I think that our country is fine the way it is and we don't need such dramatic change." REUTERS/Paul Hackett
School student Laura McKenzie, 16, poses for a photograph, with Craigmillar Castle in the background, in Edinburgh March 4 2014. Laura is voting "No" in the referendum and said, "I don't see any benefits to it and I don't think that Scotland needs that big a change." REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Amy McKenzie Smith, who will be 16 when the referendum takes place, poses for a photograph on the banks of the River Clyde with Finnieston Crane in the background in Glasgow, March 16, 2014. Amy is a school student and will vote "No" in the referendum. She says there is no reason to be independent and thinks ''everything could end up a mess." REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Sean Sutherland, 16, poses for a photograph on a building site in Oban, Argyll and Bute March 13, 2014. Sean who is on a working rights scheme said he will vote "No" and believes Scotland is better off as part of the union. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Sophie Johnstone, 16, poses for a photograph on the suspension bridge in Dumfries, southwest Scotland, March 3, 2014. Sophie is still undecided about how she will vote in the referendum. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Megan McKay, 16, from Macduff, poses for a photograph on the Aberdeenshire coastline March 7, 2014. Megan is voting "Yes" in the referendum and said, ''I think it will provide better opportunities for young people including students. I feel that it will provide Scotland with better opportunities and will become a wealthier nation." REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Ailsa Nairn, 16, who is active in the "Yes" campaign poses for a photograph in Hawick, Scotland April 1, 2014. She said, "I am voting yes as I think it is the best option for Scotland and it's something I have always wanted." REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Zeth Clarkson, 16, who is originally from Cumbria, poses for a photograph in Hawick, Scotland April 1, 2014. Zeth plans to vote "Yes" in the referendum and said, "I think Scotland will cope better with the economy on their own." REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Ninian Gibson, 16, poses for a photograph at Duddingston Loch in Edinburgh March 4, 2014. Ninian, who plans to vote "No" in the referendum, said, "Though I think Scotland should have full control over its own affairs I think that the U.K. is an important force in the world that it should be kept united." REUTERS/Paul Hackett
School student Katie Cocozza poses for a photograph at her friends house in Linlithgow in central Scotland March 16, 2014. Katie will be 16 when she votes in September and plans to vote "No" at the moment. She said, "There is a lack of engagement within my year group and we haven't seen much campaign material from each of the political parties explaining their position and the effects it would have specifically for my generation." REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Liam Collins, 16, who is currently looking for work or further education opportunities, poses for a photograph in Edinburgh April 2, 2014. Liam will vote "Yes" in the referendum and said, "I will vote yes because I believe it will give Scotland a better chance and more jobs for young people. I talk about this mainly with my Dad and he is voting no." REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Leanne Wharton, 16, poses for a photograph in Hawick, Scotland April 1, 2014. Leanne said she plans to vote "Yes" in the referendum as she thinks an independent Scotland will have more freedom. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Kieran Green, 16, poses for a photograph on a playing field in Edinburgh March 4, 2014. Kieren is undecided on how he will vote in the referendum and said, "I am not 100% convinced by the "Yes" or "No" campaigns and as to what will be better for the future of my country. You will have to look hard to find someone more patriotic than me, and when it all came about a few years ago I was all for independence. But growing up and maturing has made me rethink. My heart says yes, but my head says no." REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Simon Fraser, 16, poses for a photograph on the island of Easdale in Argyll and Bute, Scotland March 11, 2014. Simon plans to vote "Yes" in the referendum "because of the opportunities it will give in the future." He says he talks with his friends about the referendum and they have very mixed views on the subject. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Yasmin Gray (L), 16, and Leonie Matthews, who will be 16 at time of the vote, pose for a photograph while getting ready to go to a friend's 16th birthday party in Nairn, Invernesshire March 8, 2014. Yasmin is undecided on how she will vote in the referendum and said, "I have heard different opinions from family members and the news. I am 60% yes because I think it will benefit our economy and there would be less tax in an independent Scotland. However, the 40% is no because I believe that Scotland being independent will affect our future generations as most of our money comes from oil - it will eventually run out and this will leave Scotland inevitably bust." Leonie, who plans to vote no said, "England needs Scotland and Scotland needs England for both countries to function properly." REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Saffron Dickson, 16, poses for a photograph in Glasgow city centre April 1, 2014. Saffron who is active in the Radical Independence Campaign said, "It's crazy not to have self determination. We need complete control over everything. It's the only way the Scottish people can make decisions for themselves and not by an out of touch government." REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Lachlan Eggo, 16, from Dumfries, southwest Scotland poses for a photograph in the border town of Gretna Green March 3, 2014. Lachlan is undecided on how he will vote in the referendum and is going to do research into the issue. He said it isn't really a topic of conversation amongst his friends at school. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
School student Jack Capener, 16, poses for a photograph on Calton Hill in Edinburgh March 4, 2014. Jack said he plans to vote "No" in the referendum, because of concerns about the currency. "I think that it is unlikely that Scotland will get either the pound or the euro.'' REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Zak Clarkson, who will be 16 at the time of the referendum, poses for a photograph outside Lochend amateur boxing club in Edinburgh March 6, 2014. Zak plans to vote "No" in the referendum. He said, "We are stronger together as Great Britain, especially in things like the Olympics. I also think we have a better army within Great Britain." REUTERS/Paul Hackett
