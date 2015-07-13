Scott Walker's White House run
U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker waves a U.S. one dollar bill as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13,...more
U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker arrives on stage to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Darren...more
U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker shakes hands with supporters as he arrives on stage to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha,...more
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker watches his wife Tonette address the crowd as he stands backstage looking at a TV monitor before going out to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in...more
U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker arrives on stage to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Darren...more
A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker arrives for his campaign kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, United States, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker poses with his son Alex (L), his wife Tonette and his son Matthew (R) as he arrives on stage to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination...more
A campaign worker hands out small U.S. flags to supporters waiting for U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally...more
A protestor holds up a sign ahead of U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker's formal announcement of his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July...more
Supporters bow their heads in prayer before U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July...more
Protestors hand out signs ahead of U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker's formal announcement of his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July...more
Protestors await U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker's formal announcement of his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015....more
Workers hang a sign for U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker's campaign kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, United States, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Protestors holds up signs ahead of U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker's formal announcement of his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July...more
