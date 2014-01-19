Edition:
Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet

<p>Actor Tom Hanks takes photos of his wife Rita Wilson as they arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Claire Danes arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Kerry Washington from from the drama series "Scandal" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Elisabeth Rohm from the film "American Hustle" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Oprah Winfrey, from the film "The Butler," signs an autograph as she arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Sarah Paulson from the film "12 Years a Slave" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Sarah Hyland from the television comedy series "Modern Family" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actor Matthew McConaughey from the film "Dallas Buyers Club" and his wife, Camila Alves, arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Ariel Winter from the television comedy series "Modern Family" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Anna Gunn from the drama series "Breaking Bad" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Sibel Kekilli from the drama "Game Of Thrones" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Jennifer Lawrence, from the film "American Hustle," poses as she arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Anna Chlumsky from the television series "Veep" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Bozan Barroso arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Gretchen Mol from the television drama "Boardwalk Empire" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Cate Blanchett, from the film "Blue Jasmine," arrives with playwright Andrew Upton at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Amanda Peet arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Jennifer Lawrence of the film "American Hustle" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Jennifer Lawrence of the film "American Hustle" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and actress Jennifer Lawrence arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and actress Jennifer Lawrence arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and actress Jennifer Lawrence arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Patricia Arquette from the drama show "Boardwalk Empire" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Liza Minelli arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>TV personality Maria Menounos arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Comedian Mindy Kaling arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Michelle Dockery, from the series "Downton Abbey," arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actor Aaron Paul, from the drama series "Breaking Bad," signs an autograph as he arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Cate Blanchett, from the film "Blue Jasmine," arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Holly Hunter arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actor Peter Dinklage from the television drama series "Game of Thrones" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actor Kevin Spacey, from the drama series "House of Cards," arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actors Juliette Lewis and Jared Leto arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Edie Falco from the television series "Nurse Jackie" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actresses Emma Thompson and Lupita Nyong'o arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actresses Emma Thompson and Lupita Nyong'o arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actor Bradley Cooper from the film "American Hustle" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p> Actress Oprah Winfrey from the film "The Butler" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Sandra Bullock from the film "Gravity" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Meryl Streep from the film "August: Osage County" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Jennifer Garner of the film "Dallas Buyers Club" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Julia Roberts from the film "August: Osage County" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Juliette Lewis arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Sofia Vergara from the comedy "Modern Family" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Sofia Vergara from the comedy "Modern Family" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Amy Adams from the film "American Hustle" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Lena Headey from the television drama "Game of Thrones" arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actor Morgan Freeman and SAG Award honoree Rita Moreno arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Helen Mirren arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

