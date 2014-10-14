Edition:
Screening for Ebola

Health workers check passengers returning from haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, at Cairo Airport, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A health worker wearing protective equipment takes a blood sample from a patient at a ward for patients suspected of having the Ebola virus, at Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A health worker in protective equipment prepares a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A medical personnel looks at a screen while checking temperatures of passengers arriving at Aleksandar the Grate airport in Skopje, Macedonia, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A health worker checks the temperature of a woman leaving Guinea at the border with Mali in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A female immigration officer uses an infrared digital laser thermometer to take the temperature of a female passenger at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A health worker checks the temperature of a baby entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos, Nigeria, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos, Nigeria, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A man has his temperature taken using an infrared digital laser thermometer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A health worker checks the temperature of a baby entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A health worker in protective equipment carries a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A boy's temperature is taken using an infrared digital laser thermometer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A woman takes the temperature of a social mobilizer before he handles health supplies in Freetown, Sierra Leone, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF

Health workers in protective equipment take a sample from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

