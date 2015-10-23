Sculptures by the sea
A volunteer wipes sea spray off the painted bronze sculpture entitled 'Harbour' by Chinese artist Chen Wenling during the 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition in Sydney, October 23, 2015. Sydney's coastal walk between Bondi and Tamarama has...more
A father holds his son upside down to match a bronze sculpture by Thai artist Naidee Changmoh entitled 'Fun' during the 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition in Sydney, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A surfer runs down the beach past hundreds of Barbie dolls comprising the sculpture 'Wave 2' by West Australian artist Annette Thas on Tamarama Beach during the 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition in Sydney, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason...more
An embracing couple is reflected in multiple mirrors in the artwork entitled 'Half Gate' by Australian artists Matthew Asimakis, Clarence Lee and Caitlin Roseby during the 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition in Sydney, October 23, 2015....more
A girl takes a close look at the fiberglass and iron sculpture entitled 'Quotidianity' by Italian artist Fabio Pietrantonio during the 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition in Sydney, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Children play around giant spray bottles by Australian artists from the RCM Collective on Tamarama Beach during the 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition in Sydney, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Surfers ride the waves off Sydney's Bondi Beach behind the stainless steel and bronze sculpture by Australian artist Ben Fasham entitled ' BJF13' during the 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition in Sydney, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A woman takes her dog for a walk alongside British artist Laurence Edward's bronze sculpture entitled 'Crouching Man' during the 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition in Sydney, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A visitor to Sydney's 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition sits on a granite sculpture entitled 'The first experience of a poet #3', October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The rising sun is pictured through the cast concrete sculpture "Open" by American artist Peter Lundberg during the 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition in Sydney, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Next Slideshows
1985 and now
On the eve of Back to the Future day, the date Marty McFly traveled to in the film, we compare the world in 1985 with now.
Korea's divided families
Korean families torn apart after the 1950-53 Korean War rejoice in brief, rare reunions.
Unusual final farewells
Strange sendoffs for the recently departed.
Frozen lives of Pompeii
CAT scan technology is used to peer inside the plaster cast molds of Pompeii's victims, in a study that has added more detail to previous findings.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.