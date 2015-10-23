A volunteer wipes sea spray off the painted bronze sculpture entitled 'Harbour' by Chinese artist Chen Wenling during the 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition in Sydney, October 23, 2015. Sydney's coastal walk between Bondi and Tamarama has...more

A volunteer wipes sea spray off the painted bronze sculpture entitled 'Harbour' by Chinese artist Chen Wenling during the 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition in Sydney, October 23, 2015. Sydney's coastal walk between Bondi and Tamarama has been transformed into a temporary sculpture park featuring over 100 sculptures from Australian and international artists, billed as the largest free sculpture exhibition in the world. REUTERS/Jason Reed

