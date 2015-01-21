Seabirds mired in mystery goop
A bird is cleaned at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, California January 20, 2015. A gooey, unknown material discovered on the eastern shores of San Francisco Bay is clinging to the feathers of birds, and more than 100 birds, mostly...more
A volunteer checks on a bird after it was cleaned at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Workers clean a bird at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A bird is cleaned at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A worker checks on birds being dried after a cleaning at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A bird is cleaned at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A worker carries a bird at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A volunteer feeds a bird after it was cleaned at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A bird is cleaned at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Workers clean a bird at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Next Slideshows
Swasthani Brata Katha festival
Images from the month-long festival in Nepal.
Icy dip for Epiphany
Orthodox believers mark Epiphany by immersing themselves in water.
Fighting Al Qaeda in Yemen
Images from the battle against Al Qaeda in Yemen.
Seattle's tent cities
Seattle currently has six authorized homeless camps which are required to move every few months.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.