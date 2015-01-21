Edition:
Seabirds mired in mystery goop

A bird is cleaned at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, California January 20, 2015. A gooey, unknown material discovered on the eastern shores of San Francisco Bay is clinging to the feathers of birds, and more than 100 birds, mostly species of oceangoing, diving ducks, have died after their feathers were fouled by the viscous substance now undergoing testing at state labs in Sacramento. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A volunteer checks on a bird after it was cleaned at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Workers clean a bird at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A bird is cleaned at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A worker checks on birds being dried after a cleaning at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A bird is cleaned at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A worker carries a bird at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A volunteer feeds a bird after it was cleaned at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A bird is cleaned at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Workers clean a bird at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
